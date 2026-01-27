Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hadiya Masieh, former extremist turned Prevent practitioner, dies aged 48

Masieh was born into a Hindu family in West Yorkshire and later joined the extremist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir while studying at Brunel University. She left the group after the 7/7 London bombings.

Hadiya Masieh

Masieh worked for decades as a Prevent practitioner and was involved in deradicalising women who were planning to commit terrorist acts or travel to Syria to join ISIS.

Handout
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 27, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A FORMER Islamist extremist who later became a leading deradicalisation practitioner in the UK has died suddenly after suffering a brain aneurysm, aged 48.

Hadiya Masieh was taken to hospital with a headache but died two days later, friends said, the Daily Mail reported.

Masieh was born into a Hindu family in West Yorkshire and later joined the extremist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir while studying at Brunel University. She left the group after the 7/7 London bombings.

Masieh worked for decades as a Prevent practitioner and was involved in deradicalising women who were planning to commit terrorist acts or travel to Syria to join ISIS. She also worked with women who returned from Syria and were ordered to undergo deradicalisation through the Prevent programme.

Her most high-profile cases included five friends of Shamima Begum, the east London schoolgirl who travelled to Syria in 2015 and joined ISIS. The five girls, who were classmates of Begum at Bethnal Green Academy, were stopped by police before leaving the UK.

Friends said all five were successfully turned away from extremism and are now leading normal lives. One friend told the Daily Mail: “Had Hadiya not helped them, these girls would have found a way to Syria, and may have been dead by now or in a detention camp like Shamima.”

Masieh also worked with Samia Hussein, a British-Somali woman who travelled to Syria in 2015 and returned to the UK in 2020.

deradicalisationextremismhadiya masiehprevent programme

Related News

Shabana Mahmood
News

Shabana Mahmood: New 'British FBI' will modernise policing

Andy Burnham
News

Andy Burnham blocked from seeking parliamentary return

Uday Virmani​
News

Bristol University names Virmani and Jones as heads of India campus

Historic India-EU trade deal 'set to slash tariffs'
News

Historic India-EU trade deal 'set to slash tariffs'

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us