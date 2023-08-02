Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Gunmen kill two Pakistan police guarding polio vaccinators

Efforts to end the disease have been hampered by conspiracy theories spread by the radical religious right

Militants have a history of targeting officers escorting inoculators in Pakistan. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TWO policemen were shot dead on Tuesday (1) while guarding a polio vaccination team in southwest Pakistan, officials said, the latest deaths in a high-stakes campaign to eradicate the debilitating virus.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic despite an effective vaccine, and anti-Islamabad militants have a history of targeting officers escorting inoculators.

Two men riding a motorbike opened fire on the officers guarding a two-woman vaccination team working in the Nawa Killi area of Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta, police said.

The policemen “died on the spot” while both women remained safe inside a house where they were inoculating children, senior police official Adeel Akbar said.

Local police official Masood Kasi confirmed the incident and said the officers were members of Pakistan’s marginalised Shiite Hazara community.

“We are investigating the incident from both the attack on the polio team and any potential sectarian elements involved,” Kasi said.

“We have further increased the security of the polio teams and the vaccination campaign is still ongoing,” he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes just two days after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 54 people at a political gathering in Pakistan’s northwest.

The Pakistan Taliban – a separate group which shares common lineage with the Afghan Taliban – have claimed previous assassinations of polio security escorts.

Since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant attacks focused in regions along the border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan has reported only one case of polio this year, but 20 were reported last year, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Efforts to end the disease have also been hampered by conspiracy theories spread by the radical religious right, which claim vaccination programmes are part of a Western plot to sterilise Muslims.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sudha Murty’s comment on spoons divides Indians, sparks social media debate
News
China wants citizens to be more involved in counter-espionage work
News
Pakistan marks anniversary of joint plan with China
News
School dropout wins major literary prize in India
News
No sign of resolution to deadly sectarian violence in Manipur
News
Emmy nominations for Fareed Zakaria and Yogita Limaye
UK
Margaret Ferrier’s removal triggers electoral test for Labour in Scotland
News
Medic Hasmukh Shah recognised by First Minister of Wales
News
Women sanitation workers from India’s Kerala win £946,685 lottery
News
Shehbaz Sharif says ‘war is not an option’ as he proposes talks with…
News
Twitter challenges Indian court ruling on content blocking orders
News
Heat takes unequal toll on Britain’s ethnic minorities
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW