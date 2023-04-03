Website Logo
  • Monday, April 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Gujarat riots: Court releases all 26 defendants in 2002 gang rape and murder cases

The accused were part of a group that caused destruction during the communal riots in 2002, following a bandh call given after the Sabarmati train burning incident in Godhra

An FIR was filed against the accused at Kalol police station on March 2, 2002 (Photo: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A 20-year-old case in which 26 people were accused of gang rape and murder of more than a dozen members of a minority community in separate incidents in Kalol during communal riots in 2002 has been dismissed by a court in Gujarat on Friday (31) due to lack of evidence.

Out of the total 39 accused, 13 passed away during the case’s pendency and their trial was dropped. The Additional Sessions Judge Leelabhai Chudasama at Halol in Panchmahal district acquitted 26 individuals of the charges of murder, gang rape, and rioting due to insufficient evidence.

The accused were part of a group that caused destruction during the communal riots that began on March 1, 2002, following a bandh call given after the Sabarmati train burning incident in Godhra on February 27.

An FIR was filed against the accused at Kalol police station on March 2, 2002. The prosecution presented 190 witnesses and 334 documentary pieces of evidence to support its argument, but the court found inconsistencies in the witnesses’ accounts, which did not support the prosecution’s argument.

On March 1, 2002, in Kalol city of Gandhinagar district, a group of over 2,000 people from two different communities engaged in a clash using sharp weapons and inflammable objects.

They destroyed shops and set them on fire. One man who had been injured in police firing and was being taken to the hospital was burned alive, along with a tempo.

In addition, the mob attacked and killed another man who was leaving a mosque and then burnt his body inside the mosque.

As per the FIR, in a separate incident, 38 individuals who were attempting to flee from Delol village to Kalol were assaulted, resulting in the burning alive of 11 of them. Additionally, a woman was reportedly gang-raped while she and others were trying to escape.

(With inputs from PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Imran Khan alleges Gen Bajwa pressured him to improve ties with India
UK
Suella Braverman says Rwanda is safe for migrants
US
Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia
News
National living wage hike: Three million people to benefit
HEADLINE STORY
Why is India so eager to buy Russian oil?
News
Indians among eight found dead crossing into US from Canada
US
NY grand jury indicts Donald Trump over hush money paid to porn star
News
Historian David Starkey claims equality is overrated
UK
UK court clears extradition of Jayesh Patel
News
Yousaf breaks Ramadan fast in Bute House as climate protests mar debut FMQs…
News
‘Domestic abuse is a major factor in minority women’s poor health’
News
Alleged push at Arthur’s Seat led to death of pregnant wife
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW