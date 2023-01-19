Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Greenock shopkeeper expresses ‘sadness’ after customer’s racial abuse: ‘it’s sad I had to deal with this’

Muhammad Fazil was allegedly abused by Patrick Condon who hurled insult at him and asked him to go back to his own country. He was later arrested.

Representative Image (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A shopkeeper in Greenock has spoken about his ‘sadness’ after a man allegedly hurled racial abuse at him and asked him to go back to his own country.

Muhammed Fazil, was allegedly abused by Patrick Condon at the ‘News 4 U’ store on Kilblain Street soon after the early morning trade opened, Greenock Telegraph reported.

According to the report, the 54-year-old Condon called Fazil ‘black’ and uttered a vile swear word. He has been barred from the shop’s premises.

“I give him coffee every day he’s here but he’s not allowed in the shop,” Fazil told the news outlet.

He also said that the accused kicked his shop’s advertising board and when he asked him why he did it, the latter said that he was happy to do it.

“He was outside kicking my [advertising] board and I said to him, ‘Paddy, why are you hitting my board’ and he replied, ‘Cos I’m happy,” Fazil was quoted as saying by the report.

He added, “I told him if he didn’t stop I’d call the police and that’s when he started with the racial stuff and shouting and swearing.

“The shopkeeper next door was telling him that it wasn’t nice.”

Fazil said his wife, who was on a phone call at the time and heard about the incident, asked him not to let Condon go.

He said it was “really bad” and it made him “really sad”.

“I’m here to serve the community and most people are lovely but it’s sad that I had to deal with this racist abuse,” he was quoted as saying.

Condon, who is from Murdieston Street, was arrested and appeared at the sheriff court to admit a charge of behaving in an abusive way that included shouting, swearing and making an offensive remark.

According to the Telegraph report, prosecutor Maria Murdoch said the accused started hitting the shop’s window with his walking stick and said, “Go get the rest of your tribe down”.

He also started dancing in front of the witness, it was learnt.

A 999 call was made soon after to report the incident and Condon was arrested. According to Murdoch, when he was warned and charged, he said that he didn’t threaten anybody and only asked Fazil to go home.

Defence lawyer Aidan Gallagher said, “At his age he should know better.”

He said shopkeepers play an essential role in the community and should not be subjected to such behaviour and added that the incident appeared to be an isolated one but that was not to minimise it since it caused distress.

“Mr Condon adversely reacted to being told that he was no longer welcome in the shop,” Gallagher added.

Condon was placed on supervised bail by sheriff James Varney who deferred sentence on him till January 25 for a background report and electronic tagging assessment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe calls for ‘reconciliation’ and ‘coexistence’ with Tamils & other minorities
News
UAE approves $2bn funding to cash-strapped Pakistan
News
Five drug dealers who flooded East Lancashire with heroin and crack cocaine jailed
UK
Church of England bishops refuse to allow same-sex marriages
News
Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in February: Senior PML-N leaders
News
Football has been used for fuelling racism, far right activity, and misogyny: MPs informed
News
India foreign minister visits Sri Lanka with stronger ties, China in focus
News
Air India Pee-gate: Accused Shankar Mishra banned for 4 months by airlines
News
Rishi Sunak defends Modi in Parliament over controversial BBC documentary
News
India raised vandalization of Hindu temples with the Australian govt, asks to expedite…
News
Inebriated racist who made ‘monkey gestures’ at hospital security guard in Stockport awaits…
News
‘PM Modi must speak up, heads should roll’, says Opposition after top wrestlers…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW