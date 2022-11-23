Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Gen Bajwa says Pak Army’s patience to ongoing smear campaign may not be unlimited

Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Just days before his retirement, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday (23) warned that the army’s patience to the ongoing smear campaign against it may not be unlimited and asked all political leaders to set aside their ego, learn from past mistakes and move forward.

He also dismissed claims that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple the previous government and asserted that the army would not have sat idle to let it happen if there was such a conspiracy.

Gen Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after a three-year extension. He has ruled out seeking another extension.

Addressing the Defence and Martyrs’ Day ceremony in Rawalpindi to pay tribute to martyrs, Gen Bajwa also extended an olive branch to those targeting the army by saying that “I want to move forward by forgetting it” and urged all stakeholders to move ahead by learning lessons from the past mistakes.

The Defence and Martyrs’ Day is observed annually on September 6 but it was delayed this year due to the devastating floods that hit the country around that time.

“I can assure you that there was no foreign conspiracy; the army would not have sit idle to let it happen if there was such a conspiracy,” he said, adding that a “fake and false narrative was built to malign the army” and those behind the narrative were trying to escape from it.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The powerful general said that the “army would have reacted to the (harsh) criticism but it showed patience” against the unending smear campaign, and hastened to add that “there is a limit to patience”.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Braverman denies responsibility for Manston crisis
News
Five Victorian diseases that are making a comeback
News
One in five British Muslims depend on food banks due to cost of living crisis,…
UK
Sunak: People of Scotland want us to focus on challenges ahead
News
Beauty scientist points out ‘five beauty red flags’ you must never ignore
News
Fugitive Zakir Naik not invited to FIFA by Qatar?
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka President to convene all-party meet on Tamil minority issues
UK
Fugitive diamantaire Jatin Mehta faces heat from London High Court
News
This London Chef aims to feed 5,000 nurses and raise money for NHS…
News
More flexible approach to immigration could bring electoral dividends for UK’s political parties:…
UK
Blow for Scottish nationalists as UK court rejects independence vote bid
INDIA
Antitrust litigation filed against Indian pharma company in US over cancer drug
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW