  • Monday, August 28, 2023
Four charged with murder of delivery driver of Indian origin in Shrewsbury

Aurman Singh was pronounced dead at the scene after West Mercia Police attended reports of an attack in Shrewsbury

Aurman Singh (Image credit: West Mercia Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FOUR men in their 20s have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old Indian-origin delivery driver after an attack in Shrewsbury.

Aurman Singh was pronounced dead at the scene when West Mercia Police attended reports of an attack in the Berwick Avenue area of the city on August 21. Officers arrest four men on suspicion of murder.

On Friday (25), Arshdeep Singh, 24, Jagdeep Singh, 22, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, were charged with Aurman Singh’s murder and a fifth unnamed man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail.

Detective chief inspector Mark Bellamy, senior investigating officer at West Mercia Police said, “Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder. We know Aurman was a delivery person, however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.”

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area. We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects,” he added.

The suspects are from Tipton, Dudley and Smethwick in the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family issued a statement via the police to say there were no words that could explain the impact the tragedy has had on their family.

“Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family. We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time,” the statement reads.

The police have appealed for anyone with information or digital footage of the attack to come forward.

(PTI)

