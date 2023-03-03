Website Logo
  • Friday, March 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Former Pakistan hockey star feared dead in Italy migrant disaster – Family in agony

So far, almost 70 people have been confirmed dead

The wreckage of the vessel from Sunday’s shipwreck off the coast of Italy’s Calabria region lies on a beach as an Italian Coast Guard helicopter patrols the coastline during a search operation on March 1, 2023 in Steccato di Cutro, Italy. Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The family of Shahida Raza, a former Pakistani hockey star believed to be one of the dozens of migrants who drowned off the coast of southern Italy, is suffering even more, as they wait for her body to be found.

Raza had played for the Pakistani women’s team in international championships in 2012 and 2013 and was considered to be a vital player for the team.

After several tragedies in recent years, Raza desperately needed money and access to medical treatment for her three-year-old son, who had been diagnosed with a condition that caused paralysis.

Having exhausted all options in Pakistan, she left her son behind and legally travelled to Turkey last year, her family told AFP.

On Sunday (26), Raza boarded a wooden boat with approximately 150 passengers, bound for the central Mediterranean migrant route, which is known to be the deadliest in the world. Tragically, the boat sank, and she is feared to have drowned in the disaster.

“Shahida was constantly in touch with the family and I even spoke to her at 6:30 in the morning on Sunday, around an hour or so before the tragic incident,” her elder sister Sadia Raza told AFP on Thursday at the family home in Pakistan.

“She told me that she was fine and on a boat.”

Amid stormy seas, the overloaded vessel carrying migrants broke apart and sank, causing bodies, shoes, and debris to wash up along a long stretch of shoreline.

So far, almost 70 people have been confirmed dead.

Shahida Raza’s family was able to identify her body with the aid of an acquaintance living in Italy who used photographs and a cherished pendant that Raza was wearing around her neck.

However, the family has not yet received official confirmation of her death from either Pakistani or Italian authorities, nor do they know when her body will be returned to them.

“The whole family, particularly our old mother, is experiencing agony with every passing day,” her sister said, her fingers tracing the dozens of medals, trophies and team photographs that adorn a cabinet in their home.

With inputs from AFP

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
“We should have done something different,” says Johnson on Sunak’s new Brexit deal
News
India & China foreign ministers meet on G20 sidelines, discuss border challenge
UK
Newham Trading Standards service closely monitors local retail practices to protect buyers
US
White House backs Eric Garcetti as India envoy after Congressional vote on nomination deferred
PAKISTAN
Shahida Raza, former Pakistan hockey player, dies in Italian shipwreck
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court orders to set up bipartisan panel to select election commissioner
News
Uncle ‘murdered niece and dumped body like rubbish’
News
US newspapers drop Dilbert comic strip over creator’s racist comments
News
Young mum, 32, died after erroneous intubation
UK
Suella Braverman believes political correctness helped Islamist terrorists flourish
News
SNP accused of violating press freedom by denying media access to its leadership…
News
Toyah Cordingley’s murder accused extradited to Australia
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW