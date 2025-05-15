Skip to content
The 5 most iconic Eurovision performances of all time

From incredible visuals to unforgettable moments, these acts shaped the contest’s history and impact.

5 most iconic Eurovision performances

Iconic moments that transformed Eurovision, from ABBA’s dazzling debut to Måneskin’s raw rock rebellion, these performances changed the game forever

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

The Eurovision Song Contest has never been just about glitter, high notes, and questionable fashion choices. It’s where music collides with the messiness of global politics. Some acts stroll onstage, sing politely, and vanish. Others? They rip the roof off, rewrite the rules, and leave scorch marks on history.

From ABBA’s glitter-drenched revolution to Måneskin’s rock ‘n’ roll swagger, these iconic acts reshaped the contest, searing themselves into the collective memory of millions. Let’s dive into five performances that tore the rulebook to shreds and left the world stunned.


1. ABBA – Waterloo (Sweden, 1974)

The explosion that turned Eurovision into a supernova. ABBA didn’t just win. They hijacked the whole show with sequins, swagger, and a chorus that’s been stuck in humanity’s brain for 50 years. The song was so unstoppable that even Napoleon would’ve surrendered to it. This was a total pop coup. Why it’s legendary? Because Eurovision’s biggest success story began here! ABBA set the bar for every act that followed.

2. Lordi – Hard Rock Hallelujah (Finland, 2006)

Monsters. Fire. Riffs that could crack concrete. Who would’ve thought that a metal band dressed like monsters would rock the Eurovision stage? When Finland’s nightmare-fuelled rock brigade stormed the stage, half the audience clutched their pearls and the other half lost their minds. Eurovision had never smelt like gasoline and face paint before. It was the first time Eurovision truly embraced heavy metal, and Europe loved it. It was an anthem of rebellion, forcing Eurovision to evolve and Finland’s first win was well earned.

3. Conchita Wurst – Rise Like a Phoenix (Austria, 2014)

Conchita Wurst didn’t just sing, in fact, she soared. In a flowing gown with a beard that dared the world to question its norms, Conchita’s ballad became an anthem for resilience. When the final note faded, it was clear: Conchita had shattered stereotypes, and Eurovision was more inclusive because of it. Eurovision became more than a show that night; it became a revolution.

4. Måneskin – Zitti e Buoni (Italy, 2021)

Leather, sweat, and a smirk that could melt steel. Rock hadn’t felt this raw at Eurovision in years. Måneskin swaggered onto the stage with an unfiltered, unapologetic energy that made everyone sit up and take notice. Gritty, powerful, and defiantly cool, this performance not only won the contest, but also marked a new era, where Eurovision wasn’t just a pop paradise but a space for rock to thrive.

5. Loreen – Euphoria (Sweden, 2012)

Twelve minutes of wind machines and raw euphoria (pun intended). Merging barefoot from the shadows, she captivated audiences with her ethereal vocals and minimalist choreography, all set against a backdrop of strobe lights and falling snow. By the time she finished, Europe was collectively breathless, earning her a landslide victory with 372 points: the second-highest in contest history at the time.

Music as a megaphone

Eurovision isn’t just another song contest. It was a referendum. On war. On freedom. On who gets to be heard. Some acts left with trophies, others left with scars. But every single one proved that when the world’s a dumpster fire, music doesn’t just soundtrack the chaos… it answers it.

