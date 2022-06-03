Website Logo
  • Friday, June 03, 2022
Europe has to grow out of mindset that its problems are world’s problems: Jaishankar

He rejected the claim that New Delhi’s position on Ukraine could impact global support to India

FILE PHOTO: Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar speaks to media at Melbourne Commonwealth Parliament Office on February 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA has a difficult relationship with China but it is perfectly capable of managing it, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday (3).

He rejected the European construct that New Delhi’s position on Ukraine could impact global support to it if its problems with Beijing increases.

In an interactive session at a conference in the Slovakian capital Bratislava, Jaishankar also said that the “Chinese do not need a precedent somewhere else on how to engage us or not engage us or be difficult with us or not be difficult with us.”

He said Europe has to grow out of the mindset that its problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.

The strong comments by Jaishankar came amid persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tough position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the argument that New Delhi may face a similar challenge from China in the future.

“In terms of the connection you are making, we have a difficult relationship with China and we are perfectly capable of managing it. If I get global understanding and support, obviously it is of help to me,” Jaishankar said.

“But this idea that I do a transaction — I come in one conflict because it will help me in conflict two. That’s not how the world works. A lot of our problems in China have nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia. They are predated,” he said.

Jaishankar was asked why he thinks anyone will help New Delhi in case of a problem with China after it did not help others for Ukraine.

“There is a linkage today which is being made. A linkage between China and India and what’s happening in Ukraine. Issues between China and India happened way before anything happened in Ukraine,” he said.

Jaishankar said Europe was also silent on many developments in Asia.

“If I were to take Europe collectively which has been singularly silent on many things which were happening, for example in Asia, you could ask why would anybody in Asia trust Europe on anything at all,” he said.

Jaishankar said India condemned the killings in Bucha in Ukraine and favoured an investigation into it as well.

“In terms of what is happening with the Ukraine conflict, our position is very clear that we favour an immediate cessation of hostilities. It’s not that we have ignored it unless you call phone calls to (Vladimir) Putin and (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy as ignoring something,” he added.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had made phone calls to Zelenskyy and Putin on the crisis.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

