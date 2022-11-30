Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

England’s Stokes to donate match fees from Pakistan series to flood victims

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year were very sad to see and have had a significant impact on the country and the people.”

Ben Stokes of England pictured during a Nets Session ahead of the First Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country, the 31-year-old said in a statement on Monday.

Millions of people in Pakistan have had their lives affected by severe flooding in recent months, with officials in the Asian nation estimating damage from torrential monsoon rains that have killed over 1,000 people at more than $40 billion.

“To be back here after 17 years as a test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special,” Stokes said.

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year were very sad to see and have had a significant impact on the country and the people.

“The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.”

The first test is due to start on Thursday.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Neil Basu terms Braverman’s comment on migrants ‘horrific’
Lifestyle
Alzheimer’s Society hails ‘game-changing’ results for lecanemab drug
News
Mistakes at the UK COVID testing lab may have led to the deaths of 20…
News
Guyana president will be chief guest for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention
News
Hindu group to march for Adani port project in India amid Christian protests
News
Pakistan tour a terrific opportunity for Rehan Ahmed says McCullum
Sports
Virus hits England camp before the first test against Pakistan
UK
Meghan faced death threats as a royal: Neil Basu
News
Christian population in England and Wales falls below 50% for first time as…
News
Dr Ranj Singh slams British Curry Awards for ‘racist joke’
News
Green apples vs Red apples: Which one is more nutritious ?
UK
Ramsgate: Driver charged for killing pregnant mum and her dad returned to the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW