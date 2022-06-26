Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 26, 2022
Dr Sameer Patel inducted into American Association of Plastic Surgeons

Dr Patel specialises in breast and head and neck reconstruction.

Dr Sameer Patel (Photo: Foxchase.org)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN Dr Sameer Patel has been inducted Into the American Association of Plastic Surgeons (AAPS), the largest plastic surgery speciality organisation in the world, according to a statement.

Dr Patel is the chief of the division of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

“This is one of the most prestigious plastic surgery societies. The membership is comprised of surgeons who have made significant contributions to the field, so I am honoured to now be joining that group,” said Patel.

“This induction opens doors to interact and engage with members of this community, to exchange ideas that can move our speciality forward, which I am very excited about.”

According to the statement, the purpose of the AAPS is to advance the science and art of plastic surgery through education, research, scientific presentations, and professional interactions.

Those inducted into the AAPS must be certified by either the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Besides, applicants must be sponsored by a fellow of the association and be endorsed by another.

Potential members must also be able to prove significant contributions to the speciality of plastic surgery through academic achievement, teaching, research, administration and service, as well as significant personal accomplishments.

Patel, who joined Fox Chase in 2007, specialises in breast and head and neck reconstruction. He studies surgical outcomes of head and neck cancer patients to find new ways of maximising function and improving appearance, including the use of advanced computer-aided, patient-specific surgical planning techniques.

Patel is a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the American Society of Reconstructive Microsurgery, and the IVY Society of Pennsylvania. He has also been named a top doctor by Philadelphia magazine and America’s Top Doctors.

Patel added: “It is humbling to be inducted into this group. It has a rich history and a distinguished membership. The mission of the society and its membership are quite inspirational, and I am hopeful I can contribute to that mission in the years to come. It is an honour and responsibility which I do not take lightly.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

