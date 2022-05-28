Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

‘Don’t justify terror’: India slams Islamic nations remark on JKLF leader Yasin Malik verdict

A special NIA court this week awarded life sentence to Malik in a terror-funding case.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.(Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India on Friday described as “unacceptable” the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising New Delhi for the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the world seeks “zero tolerance” against terrorism and urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify it in any manner.

“India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik,” Bagchi said.

“Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court,” he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the comments made by the OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of an NIA court against Malik.

“The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner,” the spokesperson said.

A special NIA court this week awarded life sentence to Malik in a terror-funding case.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Why is Gujarat becoming gateway of drugs?: Cong on 52kg cocaine seizure near Mundra Port
News
Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi,…
News
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ becomes 1st Hindi novel to win International Booker…
News
Indian girl hopping to school on one leg won the hearts of netizens
News
Delhi Stadium emptied, athletes sent home early to ensure IAS Officer can walk his dog:…
News
Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif hit out, says it’s ‘black…
News
‘Don’t you think your idea of India is …’: Civil servant questions Rahul…
News
Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to bring back accused…
INDIA
Millions displaced, dozens dead as floods wreak havoc in India, Bangladesh
INDIA
Sheena Bora murder case: Mother gets bail after seven years
INDIA
30 anti-Vedanta protesters charged in India
News
Former Indian cricketer jailed for road rage death
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“I’m amazed, delighted, honoured, and humbled,” says Geetanjali Shree as…
Open letter from NHS, charity and community leaders to people…
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek registers low opening numbers
‘Do I have rashes from Monkeypox?’: NHS 111 is being…
Trouble mounts for Boris Johnson: Tory MP Bob Neill submits…
Decoded: What’s Sri Lanka’s 21st Constitutional Amendment aimed to curtail…