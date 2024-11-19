  • Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Diwali celebrated at Global Co-operation House in London

Sister Jaymini, director of BK Publications, spoke about the importance of the festival.

A candle-lighting ceremony, led by Sister Dipti, featured messages of hope and blessings.

By: EasternEye

OVER 400 people gathered at Global Co-operation House in London on 10 November to celebrate Diwali.

Sister Jaymini, director of BK Publications, spoke about the importance of the festival. “Diwali is a time for renewal, reminding us to awaken dormant virtues and connect with the Divine,” she said.

She added, “Virtues such as compassion, simplicity, and purity are the foundation of both material and spiritual abundance.”

Sister Jaymini also led a guided meditation, encouraging participants to “detox mentally and spiritually to embrace the light within.”

A candle-lighting ceremony, led by Sister Dipti, featured messages of hope and blessings.

BK Mahesh Patel, trustee of the Brahma Kumaris, emphasised the importance of carrying these lessons into everyday life.

Brent Council leader, Cllr Muhammed Butt, highlighted the power of connection and shared joy.

The event concluded with a celebratory dance symbolising the light and enthusiasm of Diwali.

