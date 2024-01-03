Disadvantaged students gain from Turing scheme: report

Pupils from Lanchester EP Primary School in Durham took a trip to India in the second year of the Turing scheme

Robert Halfon

By: Pramod Thomas

THE majority of students benefiting from the government’s Turing scheme are from disadvantaged backgrounds, a new research published on Wednesday (3) revealed.

Introduced in 2021, the scheme enables to widen access to global opportunities in education and training.

The latest figures revealed that more than 40,000 students are set to benefit in 23/24 academic year, and 60 per cent of which are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to the report, the latest number includes around 1,800 students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Further Education sector alone compared to last year.

The initiative has aided educational institutions nationwide in building alliances and establishing connections with countries like the USA, Japan, and Canada. Under the Turing scheme, students can study and work in areas including healthcare, environment and construction at over 160 countries.

Year 5 pupils from Lanchester EP Primary School in Durham took a trip to India in January 2023 as part of the scheme.

“During the week we did lots of fun stuff. We went to two different schools and learnt about children’s rights and what the children at the schools needed and wanted,” said Kate, who visited India.

“Going on this trip has really changed my view of the world and it makes me want to travel more to learn about different cultures.”

Participants have noted advantages such as substantial enhancement in skills and academic knowledge, along with the chance to immerse themselves in diverse cultures.

“The Turing Scheme is a real game-changer for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, empowering them with transformative opportunities abroad, a chance to experience other cultures and learn vital skills for life and work,” said Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education.

“It showcases our positive ambition post-Brexit, fostering a global outlook for more students who deserve every chance to thrive. Young people benefit from inspirational placements around the world, not just Europe, building the confidence and skills they need for their future, whilst bolstering the government’s drive for a Global Britain.”

The scheme provides funding for travel costs for disadvantaged higher education students and funding for visas, passports and related travel insurance.