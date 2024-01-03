Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Disadvantaged students gain from Turing scheme: report

Pupils from Lanchester EP Primary School in Durham took a trip to India in the second year of the Turing scheme

Robert Halfon

By: Pramod Thomas

THE majority of students benefiting from the government’s Turing scheme are from disadvantaged backgrounds, a new research published on Wednesday (3) revealed.

Introduced in 2021, the scheme enables to widen access to global opportunities in education and training.

The latest figures revealed that more than 40,000 students are set to benefit in 23/24 academic year, and 60 per cent of which are from disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to the report, the latest number includes around 1,800 students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Further Education sector alone compared to last year.

The initiative has aided educational institutions nationwide in building alliances and establishing connections with countries like the USA, Japan, and Canada. Under the Turing scheme, students can study and work in areas including healthcare, environment and construction at over 160 countries.

Year 5 pupils from Lanchester EP Primary School in Durham took a trip to India in January 2023 as part of the scheme.

“During the week we did lots of fun stuff. We went to two different schools and learnt about children’s rights and what the children at the schools needed and wanted,” said Kate, who visited India.

“Going on this trip has really changed my view of the world and it makes me want to travel more to learn about different cultures.”

Participants have noted advantages such as substantial enhancement in skills and academic knowledge, along with the chance to immerse themselves in diverse cultures.

“The Turing Scheme is a real game-changer for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, empowering them with transformative opportunities abroad, a chance to experience other cultures and learn vital skills for life and work,” said Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education.

“It showcases our positive ambition post-Brexit, fostering a global outlook for more students who deserve every chance to thrive. Young people benefit from inspirational placements around the world, not just Europe, building the confidence and skills they need for their future, whilst bolstering the government’s drive for a Global Britain.”

The scheme provides funding for travel costs for disadvantaged higher education students and funding for visas, passports and related travel insurance.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Good Samaritan dies during wedding brawl while teenage groom gets stabbed
US
Kamal family deaths in Massachusetts ruled murder-suicide
News
Sheikh Hasina: ‘BNP boycotting general election as there is no scope to rig it’
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh deploys army amid election violence fears
News
Afghans deported by Pakistan ‘at risk’
News
Sunak claims government has achieved asylum target
News
National strike in India averted with government pledge
News
US slavery history denial puts Haley in a corner
News
PPP candidate pledges to foster better relations between Pakistan and India
News
Militants kill six barbers abducted from Punjab in Pakistan
News
India, Pakistan swap nuclear installations lists as per tradition
News
Tony Blair denies link to role in ‘resettlement’ of Gazans
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW