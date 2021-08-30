Website Logo
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 438,210
Total Cases 32,737,939
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 42,909
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 438,210
Total Cases 32,737,939
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 42,909

News

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood gets new role as trade envoy for Pakistan

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

By: Tony Earnshaw

DEWSBURY MP Mark Eastwood has been given a new role as the UK’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan. The appointment is one of ten announced by the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to “boost British business”.

Eastwood, who was elected in 2019, said he was “delighted” to be given the responsibility and that he was looking forward to helping to ensure “our vibrant commercial relationship continues to thrive and expand”.

The new envoys will use their skills, experience and market knowledge to help UK businesses find new export and investment opportunities and promote trade in their allocated market.

Trade envoys drawn from a cross-section of parties already work in more than 60 countries. They are tasked with building on the UK’s strong relations with key trading countries and work with the Department for International Trade’s global network to break down barriers to trade.

Responding to news of his appointment Eastwood said: “I am delighted the prime minister has appointed me his Trade Envoy to Pakistan, a country the UK has a strong current relationship with as well as close historical links, particularly in constituencies like here in Dewsbury.

“Pakistan is South Asia’s second-largest economy with growing consumer demand and an affinity for UK expertise, products and brands; there are good opportunities to increase bilateral trade.

“I look forward to being able to help ensure our vibrant commercial relationship continues to thrive and expand.”

There was support from the International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss, who said trade envoys play a key role in delivering the UK’s “ambitious global trade agenda”.

She said Eastwood and his fellows would “boost opportunities for British businesses in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

She added: “By boosting exports, promoting inward investment and creating high-value, high-paying jobs, our envoys will help us build back better from Covid-19, ensuring every part of the UK benefits from our trade strategy.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Johnson offers to recognise Taliban if they prevent terror attacks
PAKISTAN
Pakistan to criminalise enforced disappearances
INDIA
Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India
News
Taxi driver, shopkeeper were UK victims of Kabul attack
UK
Asians can be racist too, says Yousaf
UK
Derby ‘stands ready to help’ Afghan refugees
News
Britain criticised for ‘haphazard and chaotic’ Afghan exit
PAKISTAN
Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistani soldiers
INDIA
India’s Covid vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes
UK
Twelve-year-old boy from London makes £290,000 from NFTs
UK
‘Consent and clarity’ vital in NHS data sharing plan
UK
Medics hailed for using social media to offer health advice
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath
Juhi Chawla to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show…
Salman Khan and Katrina jet off to Turkey to shoot…
Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2
Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the remake of Malayalam…
Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next