  • Thursday, April 11, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

India ranks 10th in global cybercrime, finds study

India has been placed 10th in the world for cybercrime activities, with advance fee fraud being the most prevalent type, a new study involving cybercrime experts globally has revealed.

The study ranks about 100 countries based on their involvement in various cybercrime categories, such as ransomware, credit card theft, and scams. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

India has been placed 10th in the world for cybercrime activities, with advance fee fraud being the most prevalent type, a new study involving cybercrime experts globally has revealed.

The study, leading to the creation of the ‘World Cybercrime Index,’ ranks about 100 countries based on their involvement in various cybercrime categories, such as ransomware, credit card theft, and scams.

The research, published in the PLoS ONE journal, lists Russia as the leading country in cybercrime, followed by Ukraine, China, the US, Nigeria, and Romania.

North Korea, the UK, and Brazil are ranked seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. Experts participating in the survey were asked to identify countries contributing significantly to major cybercrime types.

These types include technical services like malware, attacks and extortion including ransomware, data and identity theft, scams such as advance fee fraud, and cashing out or money laundering through virtual currency.

The survey, conducted from March to October 2021, received 92 complete responses.

Findings show that the top six countries are prevalent across all cybercrime categories, with some countries specialising in specific types.

“Russia and Ukraine are highly technical cybercrime hubs, whereas Nigerian cybercriminals are engaged in less technical forms of cybercrime,” the study states.

Countries are found to specialise in crimes ranging from high-tech to low-tech, with India identified as specialising in scams. Romania and the US, like India, were found to specialise in both high-tech and low-tech crimes, positioning India as a “balanced hub” for mid-tech cybercrimes.

“Each country has a distinct profile, indicating a unique local dimension,” the authors noted. Miranda Bruce, a co-author from the University of Oxford, UK, highlighted the importance of the findings: “We now have a deeper understanding of the geography of cybercrime, and how different countries specialise in different types of cybercrime.”

The surveyed experts were professionals with at least five years of experience in cybercrime intelligence, investigation, and attribution, known for their excellent reputation among peers.

(PTI)

Related Stories

INDIA
Indian-origin scientist leads NASA’s mission during solar eclipse
News
Trudeau raises Nijjar’s killing in election interference inquiry
News
IIM-Ahmedabad among world’s top 25 for management studies: QS Rankings
INDIA
‘Looking forward to meeting Modi’: Musk confirms India visit
News
India wins big at UN, Jagjit Pavadia re-elected to key drug control board
News
Come to India to see the future: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti
News
Rajnath Singh questions China’s renaming efforts in Arunachal Pradesh
INDIA
Indian court rejects plea challenging Kejriwal’s arrest
INDIA
US says won’t get in the middle of India-Pakistan dispute
INDIA
Pakistan slams India defence minister’s ‘provocative remarks’
News
China may misuse AI to target polls in US and India: Microsoft
INDIA
India elections: Congress manifesto promises jobs, support for farmers

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW