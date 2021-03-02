Coventry to host innovative events and installations from May

THE Coventry UK City of Culture Trust on Tuesday (2) started preparations for its year of culture, which starts on 15 May 2021 and runs for 12 months.







The Coventry Moves event on 15 May will provide a playful and engaging introduction to Coventry, its stories and its people.

The other major events include Terry Hall presents Home Sessions (July 2021), curated by the lead singer of the iconic Coventry band The Specials.

Along with CVX, a radical three-day arts activism festival curated by young people in the city with Positive Youth Foundation and the rapper JAY1 (Aug 2021) will be held.







The Walk (27 October) will see a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a young refugee called Little Amal voyage 8,000km from the Syria/Turkey border, across Europe and into the UK.

Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said: “Coventry UK City of Culture is shaping up to be truly spectacular. The festival will catapult this fantastic city onto the world stage and offers a fantastic chance to bring people together both in the city and across the UK through innovative events and installations.”

The British Council will be an International partner for Coventry City of Culture.







According to a statement, the BBC is bringing big events to the city, as well as delivering fantastic new content across TV, radio and online that reflects Coventry’s history, heritage and creativity.

It begins in March with The Antiques Roadshow at Kenilworth Castle, followed by a range of new BBC Arts programmes including a film looking at the life and work of Delia Derbyshire, a Coventry-born composer who helped create the famous Doctor Who theme music and who was a pioneer of electronic music.

Chenine Bhathena, creative director of Coventry UK City of Culture, said: “Our people-powered programme is a much-needed celebration and show of hope for the future. Locally driven, socially resonant and globally connected. Tune in, take part, and when you can come and visit.’







Councillor George Duggins, leader of Coventry City Council, said: “Four years ago we were awarded the title of UK City of Culture 2021, and that exciting programme of events is due to start in the spring. Coventry is a wonderful vibrant city with a fascinating past and a brilliant future and we can’t wait to open our doors to the rest of the UK. This is a year Coventry has been waiting for and we are ready.’

Anne Jenkins, director, England, Midlands and East, National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are pleased to have awarded Coventry City of Culture £3 million for their Green Futures Project. Part of this award will enable a special opening ceremony to a ‘summer of surprises’ to mark the start of this special year for the city.

“The National Lottery Heritage Fund has made a number of significant investments in Coventry in 2021 and we are proud of the innovative ways that the Coventry City of Culture team has responded to the challenges they have faced in recent months.”





