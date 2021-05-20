Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 287,122
Total Cases 25,772,440
Today's Fatalities 3,874
Today's Cases 276,110
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 287,122
Total Cases 25,772,440
Today's Fatalities 3,874
Today's Cases 276,110

Court order on Bangladesh journalist’s bail on Sunday


Journalists and colleagues of investigative journalist Rozina Islam (not pictured) protest in Dhaka on May 20, 2021, following her arrest on the accusation of stealing documents of the health ministry. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Journalists and colleagues of investigative journalist Rozina Islam (not pictured) protest in Dhaka on May 20, 2021, following her arrest on the accusation of stealing documents of the health ministry. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A DHAKA court said it will pass its order on Sunday (23) on the bail application of a Bangladesh journalist arrested earlier this week on charges of “stealing information” from the country’s health ministry.

The court of the chief metropolitan magistrate which conducted a virtual hearing on Thursday (20) permitted the prosecution to produce documents against Rozina Islam, a senior reporter of a Bangladesh daily whose arrest on Monday (17) under the official secrets act has prompted the United Nations to express its concern.

The prosecution claimed that she acquired documents pertaining to “confidential treaties” with China and Russia on vaccines.

Islam, known for her investigative journalism, was detained at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital where she allegedly took photographs of government documents on her mobile phone without permission. She was handed over to the police after five hours of “confinement” in the government building, sparking protests from her colleagues.

Foreign affairs minister AK Abdul Momen said what happened to the journalist was regrettable, but he added the government has “nothing to hide”.

“The incident is very regrettable. We expect it will not repeat,” the Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying, while rights groups have called for dropping all charges against the 42-year-old journalist.








Most Popular

‘Britain must develop a proper integration plan’

UK inflation rate more than doubles to 1.5 per cent in April

Pfizer's vaccine after first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective: Study

Mukesh Khanna hits out at those spreading death rumours

Yaas: New cyclone to hit eastern India as ravaging Tauktae weakens



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×