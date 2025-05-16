Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sir Oliver Dowden and Koolesh Shah named co-chairs of Conservative Friends of India

Jogia and Ranger stepped down after a five-year term

Sir Oliver Dowden and Koolesh Shah named co-chairs of Conservative Friends of India

Koolesh Shah, Reena Ranger OBE, Ameet Jogia and Sir Oliver Dowden

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SIR OLIVER DOWDEN MP and businessman Koolesh Shah have been appointed co-chairs of the Conservative Friends of India (CF India), following the resignation of Ameet Jogia MBE and Reena Ranger OBE, who had led the organisation since 2019.

Jogia and Ranger stepped down after a five-year term that saw CF India grow into the Conservative party’s largest affiliate group, a statement said. The group was founded by Lord Dolar Popat with prime minister David Cameron in 2012.

Appointed by then-prime minister Boris Johnson, their leadership coincided with two general elections, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the appointment of Britain’s first prime minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak.

Sir Oliver is a senior Tory MP who has held several ministerial roles, including deputy prime minister and secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport. Shah, founder of the London Town Group, is active in philanthropy and community work, particularly in education and social mobility. Sir Oliver and Shah said, “It is a privilege to take on this responsibility and build on the outstanding work of Ameet and Reena. CF India plays a vital role in ensuring that the voice of the British Indian community is heard, valued, and represented in the political mainstream, especially during this highly sensitive time. We are committed to deepening that engagement, supporting the next generation of leaders, and continuing to celebrate the values we share – from entrepreneurship to public service, and from community cohesion to our enduring ties with India.”

Under the outgoing co-chairs, CF India said it significantly strengthened the party’s engagement with British Indian communities. According to the statement, the group played a key role in the 2024 general election, contributing to the Tory victory in Leicester East, where the party’s vote share rose from 11 per cent in 2001 to 49 per cent.

Jogia and Ranger also oversaw the development of outreach, training, and fundraising initiatives. They credited CF India’s director, Nayaz Qazi, and grassroots supporters for their contributions to the group’s progress.

In their farewell statement, Jogia and Ranger said, “We leave with immense pride, having brought vibrancy, energy, and renewed purpose to an organisation that has been integral to our political journeys from the start. We will always support CF India and its new leadership.”

ameet jogiaconservative friends of indiakoolesh shaholiver dowdenconservative party

Related News

iphone-Reuters
Business

Apple assures India plans intact despite Trump’s remarks: Report

fake lawyer sentenced at Gloucestershire
UK

Fake lawyer sentenced after securing jobs  law firms

Eurovision 2025
Entertainment

Eurovision 2025: What to expect from Saturday night’s final in Basel?

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

More For You

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019.

ANI

Nirav Modi denied bail in UK as extradition to India remains pending

A UK court on Thursday denied bail to fugitive Indian diamond businessman Nirav Modi, who sought release while awaiting extradition to India. Modi cited potential threats to his life and said he would not attempt to flee Britain.

Modi, 55, has been in custody in the UK since March 2019. He left India in 2018 before details emerged of his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud at Punjab National Bank.

Keep ReadingShow less
sky TV

Users across the UK report Sky TV not working during prime time

Chronicle Live

Sky TV outage continues as users report problems despite official fix

Sky TV customers across the UK faced widespread disruption on Thursday night, with issues continuing into Friday morning despite the company saying things were back to normal.

The problems, which began around 9pm, saw more than 30,000 users unable to access TV content. Most complaints were linked to Sky Q boxes crashing or freezing. Some viewers were stuck with error messages saying they couldn’t watch TV due to “connectivity issues” even though their internet seemed fine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Disability campaigners

Disability campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK.

Getty Images

Parliament set to debate assisted dying bill changes

A PROPOSED law that would allow assisted dying for terminally ill people will return to parliament on Friday, with lawmakers set to debate a series of changes before a final vote on whether the bill should proceed.

In November, lawmakers voted 330 to 275 in favour of allowing assisted dying. If passed, the legislation would make Britain one of several countries including Australia, Canada, and some US states to permit assisted dying.

Keep ReadingShow less
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tavistock Road Brings Plymouth to a Standstill

Tavistock Road between William Prance Road and Manadon Roundabout

iStock

Multi-vehicle crash on Tavistock Road causes major delays in Plymouth

A three-vehicle collision on Tavistock Road in Plymouth led to significant traffic disruption on Thursday, May 15.

The crash occurred at around 11:00 BST and prompted an immediate response from Devon and Cornwall Police, the fire service, and paramedics. Emergency services attended the scene to manage the incident and assess those involved.

Keep ReadingShow less
FCA-Reuters

The FCA said the money will be returned to investors as soon as possible. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

FCA confiscates over £305k from fraudsters

THE Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has secured confiscation orders totalling £305,284 from Raheel Mirza, Cameron Vickers and Opeyemi Solaja for their roles in an investment fraud. The orders cover all their remaining assets.

The confiscation proceedings against a fourth defendant, Reuben Akpojaro, have been adjourned.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc