Commonwealth secretary general will visit Pakistan

The Commonwealth secretary general, Patricia Scotland.

By: EasternEye

Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, will make her first official visit to Pakistan from July 28 to August 2, 2024, on the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

During her five-day visit, Scotland will meet with Pakistan’s leadership, cabinet members, youth leaders, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders.

Scotland, an advocate for supporting Pakistan in addressing climate change impacts, will reaffirm her solidarity with Pakistan as it marks the second anniversary of the 2022 floods that caused over £23.26 billion in damage. She is also expected to tour some of the affected areas.

Discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and the Commonwealth in areas such as supporting Pakistan’s national development plan, empowering youth, and boosting trade and investment.

With 2023/24 designated the ‘Year of Youth’ by the Commonwealth, and Pakistan chairing the Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting, Scotland will receive briefings on the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and highlight the opportunities Commonwealth membership offers young people.

Scotland’s visit aims to strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and the Commonwealth. Pakistan is a founding member of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth secretary general will visit Pakistan
