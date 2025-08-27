Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Musk pledges to back legal cases over child sexual abuse failures

He encouraged victims and their families to get in touch directly

Musk pledges to back legal cases over child sexual abuse failures
Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 27, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has said he will help fund legal cases against officials he believes turned a blind eye to child sexual abuse. His intervention follows a private investigation revealing that such abuse has occurred in 85 local authorities across Britain, reported the Telegraph.

Musk posted on X that he wants to “fund legal actions against corrupt officials who aided and abetted the rape of Britain,” referencing findings from an unofficial inquiry. He encouraged victims and their families to get in touch directly through the platform.

This private investigation, known as the Rape Gang Inquiry and led by former MP Rupert Lowe, claimed to have found evidence of child sexual exploitation in councils from Aberdeen City to Norwich, spanning many decades—some dating back to the 1960s.

The inquiry revealed it has received hundreds of accounts from survivors and whistle-blowers and logged thousands of Freedom of Information requests.

Lowe stressed the urgency for action, noting a growing frustration among survivors with the lack of results, despite promises of a public inquiry by the current government. “The message from survivors is clear: get on with it,” he said.

Musk’s involvement has added global attention to the scandal. While the government had previously resisted calls for a new inquiry, a long-awaited official investigation was launched in June, led by Baroness Louise Casey, with statutory powers to compel witnesses.

This follows years of systemic failure exposed by earlier inquiries—most notably the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which described widespread exploitation and shortcomings in institutional responses. Even so, many of its recommendations remain unimplemented.

Musk has also used X to heavily criticise current and former officials, including safeguarding minister Jess Phillips and prime minister Keir Starmer. He accused them of complicity or indifference, including calling Phillips a “rape genocide apologist” and asserting that Starmer, as former director of Public Prosecutions, failed to act.

British officials have dismissed these claims as distortion and misinformation. Critics worry that Musk’s involvement may stoke political polarisation, especially given his ties to right-wing groups and his previous incendiary posts on the platform. Nonetheless, for survivors seeking justice, his support could offer a valuable route to the courts.

As the official inquiry continues, Musk has offered to fund legal cases against officials accused of failing victims. Meanwhile, survivors and families are awaiting action to ensure the investigations deliver accountability.

child sexual exploitationindependent inquiryinstitutional responsesstarmersurvivors seeking justicechild sexual abuse

Related News

Protesters
News

Migrant hotel resident told teen he wanted her baby, court hears

Vijay Rangarajan calls for democracy lessons from age 11
News

Vijay Rangarajan calls for democracy lessons from age 11

India's Election Commission under fire as opposition rallies over 'voter rights'
News

India's Election Commission under fire as opposition rallies over 'voter rights'

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York
News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York

More For You

ChatGPT

Matt and Maria Raine filed the case in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday

iStock

'ChatGPT encouraged him to take his life': Parents of Adam Raine sue OpenAI

Highlights:

  • Matt and Maria Raine have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI following the death of their 16-year-old son, Adam.
  • The suit claims ChatGPT validated the teenager’s suicidal thoughts and failed to intervene appropriately.
  • OpenAI expressed sympathy and said it is reviewing the case.
  • The company admitted its systems have not always behaved as intended in sensitive situations.

A California couple has launched legal action against OpenAI, alleging its chatbot ChatGPT played a role in their teenage son’s suicide.

Matt and Maria Raine filed the case in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday, accusing the company of negligence and wrongful death. Their 16-year-old son, Adam, died in April 2025. It is the first known lawsuit of its kind against the artificial intelligence firm.

Keep ReadingShow less
england-flags-reuters

A Union Jack flag and England's flag of St George hang from a pedestrain bridge as a man walks past, in Radcliffe, near Manchester, August 22, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Union Jack and St George’s Cross at centre of migration tensions

Highlights:

  • Flags more visible across England amid migration debate
  • Protests outside hotels for asylum seekers linked to flag displays
  • Councils removing some flags citing safety concerns

THE RED and white St George's Cross and the Union Jack have been appearing across England in recent weeks. Supporters say the move is about national pride, while others see it as linked to rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi Vantara

Inaugurated last year by prime minister Narendra Modi, the sanctuary reportedly houses over 10,000 animals from 330 species, including tigers, elephants, Komodo dragons, and giant anteaters.

X/@narendramodi

India’s top court orders probe into Ambani family’s zoo project

INDIA’s Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into allegations of illegal animal imports and financial irregularities at Vantara, a private zoo run by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Vantara describes itself as the “world’s biggest wild animal rescue centre” and is located in Gujarat. According to India’s Central Zoo Authority, it houses more than 200 elephants, 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles, along with other species.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk energy bill

Ofgem said the expansion added 1.42 pounds a month on average to all bills.

iStock

Millions to pay more as energy price cap increases

MILLIONS of households in Britain will see higher energy bills from October after regulator Ofgem raised its price cap by 2 per cent.

The new cap for average annual use of electricity and gas will be 1,755 pounds, an increase of about 35 pounds from the July-September level.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jammu-flood-Reuters

Damaged cemented blocks lie in the water beside an under-construction dam on the Tawi River, following heavy rainfall in Jammu, on August 27, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Landslide near Vaishno Devi kills 30, heavy rain continues in north India

HEAVY rain in northern India has led to flooding and landslides, leaving at least 34 people dead and disrupting essential services, officials and local media said. More rainfall has been forecast for Wednesday.

A landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday killed at least 30 people on the popular pilgrims’ route, ANI reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us