  • Friday, January 06, 2023
Charity not to accept funds raised for Eleanor Williams who falsely claimed she was raped by Asian gang

Eleanor Williams (Photo: Facebook)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Abuse survivor charity Maggie Oliver Foundation has said it will not accept any money originally raised for a Walney woman who falsely claimed sexual exploitation by an Asian gang.

Eleanor Williams had tried to implicate several of subjecting her to sexual abuse, violence and rape after hurting herself. Her lies were nailed and Preston Crown Court convicted her of perverting the course of justice.

Before her conviction, a net amount of £21,104 was raised on the crowdfunding website JustGiving to support her. A sum of £1,204 was meant for William’s “counselling or holistic therapy treatment”. The remaining £20,000 which was set aside for her legal help was supposed to be split between the Maggie Oliver Foundation and Women’s Community Matters if no prosecution was brought by July 23 this year.

Maggie Oliver, a former Greater Manchester Police detective who set up the foundation, has declined to accept the money stating it would not be “ethical” to do so.

Jordan Trengove, from Barrow-in-Furness, who spent 10 weeks in prison on remand because of Williams’ claims, said the money should go to a charity supporting falsely implicated people.

“If it was my choice, I would like to give it to a charity for people who are falsely accused, or to give counselling for people who went through an ordeal like me,” Trengove told the Guardian.

He said he didn’t get any help himself.

Conservative politician Shane Yerrell who had started the crowdfunding page believing Williams’ story said the lives of innocent men “turned upside down” and their reputations were destroyed because of her.

JustGiving said the crowdfunding page for Williams closed in 2020 and the firm did not hold the funds in question.

“We are supporting the page owner and understand he is trying to recoup the funds and distribute them to an appropriate, registered charity,” its spokesperson said.

