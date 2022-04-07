Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Chancellor Sunak’s wife is non-domiciled for tax purposes

Chancellor of the UK’s Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The wife of Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes but pays taxes in Britain on all her UK income, her spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of IT services company Infosys, and she owns around 0.93 per cent of the company. The tax status means she would not pay taxes in Britain on dividends from the Indian business.

The news comes as the government is putting up taxes in for millions of people. Tulip Siddiq, an MP and Treasury spokeswoman in the Labour Party, said Sunak should say whether he had benefited from his wife’s tax status.

Murthy’s spokeswoman said as a citizen of India, Murthy was treated under British law as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes because India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.

Sunak, who became chancellor in February 2020 just as the country entered the COVID-19 pandemic, is now facing some of the toughest economic conditions in decades, with inflation soaring and living standards set to drop to levels last seen in the 1950s. Read full story

To help fund the rebuilding of the country’s national health service and its public finances, he has increased the tax take to the highest level since the 1940s.

“Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent’s home,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.

“She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

A person familiar with the situation said Sunak had declared his wife’s status to the government when he became a minister and the Treasury department was also informed. The person who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter added that Murthy pays foreign taxes on her foreign income.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
HEADLINE STORY
Dbay Advisors outbids founders for CareTech buyout
News
No-trust motion: Verdict on Imran Khan’s actions likely tomorrow
News
British lawyer, son killed in Australia landslide
HEADLINE STORY
Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity
News
Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues
News
Rishi Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College
INDIA
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
News
NHS starts vaccinating children aged 5 to 11
News
Pakistan court adjourns no-trust vote hearing
News
Johnson likely to visit India by month end
News
UK launches Vitamin D review for south Asians
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kashmir attracts record number of tourists post-Covid
India in talks with Ukraine’s neighbours over evacuated students’ education
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
Two men sentenced in $1.5m Apple gift card scheme
Chancellor Sunak’s wife is non-domiciled for tax purposes
SRK to start filming his first with Rajkumar Hirani next…