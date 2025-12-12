Skip to content
Catherine Zeta Jones finds massive support after brutal age shaming sparks wider gender debate

Supporters defend the Wednesday star as viral videos reignite debate on ageing, beauty standards and social media criticism.

Catherine Zeta Jones wins huge support after age shaming clips spread online

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 12, 2025
Highlights:

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones hit by age-related comments after a Netflix promo clip resurfaced.
  • Fans and well-known voices stepped in quickly and challenged the tone online.
  • Support posts spread fast across TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.
  • Many pointed to how women in their 50s are judged differently to male stars.
  • Zeta-Jones has stayed silent through the whole exchange.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting strong backing after a wave of online remarks about her age. A short interview from a Netflix event found fresh life on TikTok and Facebook, and the focus shifted from her work to her appearance. What should have been a routine moment for the Wednesday series turned into a talking point about how older women are treated on the internet.

Catherine Zeta Catherine Zeta Jones wins huge support after age shaming clips spread online Getty Images


Why Catherine Zeta-Jones became the centre of an age-shaming row

The reaction started when the clip from the Los Angeles event, filmed a little over a month ago, drew a stack of comments about how the 54-year-old Welsh actor looked. It grew quickly, far beyond the original post.

Some posts were blunt, even harsh. Words like “rough” and “retire gracefully” appeared under the video, drowning out anything about her role as Morticia Addams in season two of Wednesday. A few comments speculated about skincare or allergies. Others claimed she looked “haggard”.

But a counter voice rose at the same pace. Users began calling out the tone of the remarks, saying the criticism was needless and unfair. One video by Facebook user JayDee Milo went wide, passing 1.7 million views and repeating across other platforms. He said: “You bully women when they get too much work done and bully them when they don’t have enough.”

Catherine Zeta and Luis Guzm\u00e1n Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán speak during Netflix's Fall Edit "Wednesday" at TUDUM Theater Getty Images


How fans reacted to Catherine Zeta-Jones and why it struck a nerve

Supporters filled comment sections with words like “gorgeous”, “beautiful” and “she looks her age, that’s reality”. The backing wasn’t only from fans. Laura White, the current Miss Great Britain Classic, called the backlash “complete nonsense”. She turned up to her BBC Radio Wales interview without makeup to underline her point: there is no set rulebook for women in their 50s.

Beauty journalist Sali Hughes also stepped in. She said women should be free to look however they choose without being judged for simply ageing. Her view was that men are not put under the same microscope. It is rare to see a debate about Tom Cruise, George Clooney or any other male star in this way.

The moment tapped into something familiar to many women online: scrutiny that doesn’t seem to shift, no matter how they present themselves.


What this means for the wider debate around ageing and visibility

The Catherine Zeta-Jones discussion has now expanded beyond a single clip. Supporters say it shows how harsh the commentary around ageing can be, especially for public figures. Some pointed out that the beauty industry promotes longevity, but the internet still finds a way to judge both those who age naturally and those who use treatments.

The reaction to Zeta-Jones has been held up as proof of that double bind. Campaigners say this isn’t about celebrity privilege. It is about the tone women face the moment they turn a certain age and stay visible.

Catherine Zeta Jones becomes a focus of discussion on ageing and double standards in the spotlight Getty Images


What now?

Zeta-Jones has not commented on the storm. For now, the focus remains on the response around her, a public pushback that has grown louder than the criticism itself.

netflix eventwednesdaywomen in filmage shamingcatherine zeta jones

