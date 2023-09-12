Canadian man planned terror attack on Muslim family, says prosecutor

The case marks the first-time arguments of a terrorism motive related to white supremacy that will be heard in a Canadian court

Families pay their respects on June 8, 2021, at a makeshift memorial near the site where a man driving a pickup truck struck and killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, Canada – (Photo by NICOLE OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Canadian man charged with the murder of four members of a Muslim family acted intentionally and with premeditation, the prosecutor said.

The man whose trial began on Monday (11) faces accusations of driving his pick-up truck into the family, leading to their tragic deaths in what is being characterised as a terrorist rampage.

Nathaniel Veltman, now 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of the Afzaal family in London, Ontario in June 2021.

The case also marks the first-time arguments of a terrorism motive related to white supremacy will be heard in a Canadian court.

In opening remarks cited by local media, prosecutor Sara Shaikh said Veltman had gone out looking for Muslims to kill. When he passed the family out for an evening walk, he turned his pick-up truck around and accelerated, jumping the curb as he drove into them.

Bodies reportedly flew into the air. Pieces of clothing worn by one or more of the victims would later be found embedded in the truck’s front grill and bumper.

“He drove his truck directly at them,” Shaikh was quoted by broadcaster CTV as telling the court, with “pedal to the metal.”

Veltman was arrested at a nearby mall wearing body armour and a helmet. According to the prosecutor he was overheard in the background of a 911 call saying, “It was me who crashed into them… I did it on purpose.”

As he was being handcuffed, he also told police he wanted to “send a strong message” against Muslim immigration, she said.

Evidence collected by police included writings gushing about white nationalism and against mass immigration. Several knives and an air gun were also seized from his truck.

Three generations of the Afzaal family were killed in the attack: Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, his mother Talat Afzaal, 74, and their daughter Yumnah, 15.

A fifth victim, a boy, then 9, was seriously injured.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau has said the killings were “a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred.”

It was the deadliest anti-Muslim attack in Canada since a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017 that left six dead. The perpetrator of that shooting was not charged with terrorism.

(AFP)