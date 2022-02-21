Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

HEADLINE STORY

Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel Baloch

Muhammad Waseem (C), the brother of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch (SS MIRZA/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

A Pakistani man who murdered his celebrity sister was freed on Saturday after a court ruled it was not an “honour killing”, allowing their mother to pardon him, lawyers said.

Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death in 2016 by her brother Muhammad Waseem, who described her suggestive behaviour on social media as “intolerable”.

Late Pakistani social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch.
(Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

In response to public outrage, Pakistan passed legislation supposedly closing a legal loophole that allowed family members to forgive those behind so-called “honour killings”, imposing a mandatory life sentence instead.

But after less than six years in prison, an appeal judge ruled that Baloch’s murder could not be defined as a crime of honour, dismissing his confession.

In line with Pakistan’s other laws on murder, the mother was allowed to grant his freedom.

“Waseem has been released from the prison in compliance with the order of honorable Lahore High Court,” his lawyer Sardar Mehboob told AFP.

“He is a free man now,” he added.

Waseem, 38, was released from jail in the eastern city of Multan after being acquitted on Monday.

Maleeka Bokhari a woman parliamentarian said the government was “undertaking a review of legal options” against the acquittal.

Earlier Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry had said the government will challenge the verdict at Pakistan’s top court.

“We as a nation should be ashamed of such (legal) system,” Chaudhry said on Twitter.

Baloch became famous for her flirty and defiant posts which flew in the face of the nation’s deeply patriarchal mores.

Waseem was arrested immediately after her death and later sentenced to life in prison for strangling her — brazenly telling the media he had no remorse.

The case became the most high profile “honour killing” of recent years — where women are dealt lethal punishment by male relatives for purportedly bringing “shame” to the reputation of a family.

The court’s verdict published on Friday said had been “acquitted from the case on the basis of compromise”, saying a confession from the killer “cannot be considered more than a piece of paper”.

In Baloch’s case, her parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution, but they later changed their minds and said they wanted him to be forgiven.

A lawyer for the mother said she had given “her consent” to pardon him, according to her lawyer Safdar Shah on Monday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
HEADLINE STORY
Getting Leicester’s Ugandan Asians to tell their own stories
HEADLINE STORY
Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’
INDIA
Amid row over hijab, India’s home minister says he prefers school uniforms
News
Queen catches ‘mild’ Covid
News
Britain to set out plans to scrap Covid self-isolation laws
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit named India’s Test captain
HEADLINE STORY
Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat against Brook
News
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child in Keighley
News
Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list
News
‘Partygate’ probe: Johnson responds to police questionnaire
News
Storm Eunice batters Britain, knocks out power
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel…
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row
Pakistan introduces fake news law targeting criticism of military, judiciary
Indian conjoined twins vote in dark glasses for confidentiality
Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam sets March 3 for theatrical release
India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE