  • Thursday, August 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan deports British-American journalist for trying to interview Imran Khan in jail

Charles Glass was forced to leave Pakistan after his visa was abruptly cancelled

Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan (Photo: Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A 73-YEAR-OLD British-American author and journalist, Charles Glass, who sought an interview with Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan, has been deported after his tourist visa was revoked, according to a media report on Thursday (1).

Charles Glass, an author, journalist, broadcaster, and publisher who specialises in the Middle East, was told by law enforcement agencies on Wednesday (31) that his visa had been cancelled and he had five hours to leave the country, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Glass has served pro­minent media organisations such as Newsweek, ABC TV, and the Tele­graph, among others, and currently works as a freelance journalist. He had been trying to secure a meeting with Khan.

Sources told the paper that Glass, who was recently spotted outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi alongside Khan’s sister Aleema, was at the residence of Islamabad-based senior journalist Zahid Hussain when they were visited by a large police contingent.

Around noon on Wednesday, a team led by an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) arrived, initially saying they wanted to meet the foreign journalist.

They then informed Glass that his visa had been cancelled, After arguing for nearly an hour, the ASP reportedly told the journalist he had to leave the country by 5 pm.

“Glass wondered how he would secure a flight and said his luggage is still at [his lodgings]. The ASP offered to accompany him to the hotel to collect his luggage and informed him that there was a flight to Abu Dhabi available at 4 pm, which he should take to leave the country. The ASP said he had a clear order to deport the journalist,” the paper quoted sources as saying.

Sources said that Glass was initially taken to his lodgings to collect his luggage, and then deported to the Middle East.

Shahzad Akbar, a former aide of ex-PM Imran Khan, also mentioned the incident on social media.

“There are reports of the deportation of British journalist Charles Glass who was visiting Pakistan to see @ImranKhanPTI at Adiala prison,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sources said that Glass had been trying to secure an interview with Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and it was possible that his tourist visa was cancelled because of this.

However, Kohsar police station chief Shafqat Faiz, in whose locality the journalist was staying, denied any such activity within their jurisdiction. The Dawn newspaper also reached out to Islamabad police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi for comment on the issue, but he did not respond.

His deportation has raised concerns about freedom of the press and access to information in Pakistan. (PTI)

Related Stories
News

Black or Indian? Trump questions Kamala Harris’s racial identity
News

Police explore Mumbai link in case of US woman found chained in Maharashtra forest
UK

Asian owner’s shop looted during Southport unrest
UK

New UK parliamentary group will focus on India ties
News

Southport: Starmer to meet senior police leaders as protests continue
News

Viral encephalitis claims 56 lives in Gujarat
UK

Sex offender found guilty after five years on the run
UK

Migrant workers at Harrods push back against new leave restrictions
UK

UNESCO probes high-rise impact on Tower of London
News

Man gets life for killing wife and dumping body in suitcase
News

Husband and wife company directors banned for over £30m tax evasion
UK

Hotel worker convicted of multiple sexual assaults
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 6 6 5 17
India 0 0 2 2
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Pakistan deports British-American journalist for trying to interview Imran Khan…
Donald Trump-Kamala Harris Black or Indian? Trump questions Kamala Harris’s racial identity
dementia patient New risk factors for dementia identified: vision loss and high…
The Sindhudurg police have gathered some information about the woman Police explore Mumbai link in case of US woman found…
Asian owner’s shop looted during Southport unrest
Anshuman Gaekwad Anshuman Gaekwad, former Indian batsman and coach, dies at 71
Sponsored Feature
‘Education always has value… it opens up your mind’