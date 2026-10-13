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Britain set to lose 360 pubs this year as tax and labour costs bite

Almost 300 pubs have closed across the UK in the first nine months of 2026, with the British Beer and Pub Association warning that mounting operating costs could put another 5,000 jobs at risk by the end of the year

UK pubs

UK pubs face mounting financial pressure as operators warn that taxes, business rates and labour costs are threatening their survival

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 13, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • The BBPA recorded 295 permanent pub closures between January and September.
  • Around 5,000 jobs could be lost by the end of 2026, with more than half held by under-25s.
  • The industry is calling for a permanent business rates settlement, a beer duty freeze and lower employment costs.

Britain is on course to lose around 360 pubs in 2026, as the hospitality sector struggles with rising costs and warns that thousands of jobs could disappear before the year ends.

Figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) show that 295 pubs permanently closed between January and September. The trade body expects the total to reach around 360 by December if the current trend continues, equivalent to roughly one closure a day over the year.

England accounted for most of the losses, with 226 pubs shutting during the first nine months. Scotland recorded 64 closures and Wales five. Within England, the South East had the highest regional total, at 42, followed by the North West with 39.

The BBPA estimates that the projected closures could result in around 5,000 job losses, with more than half of the affected roles held by people under 25. The figures underline the pressure on a sector that provides employment for younger workers as well as serving as a social hub in many communities.

The association said the industry continued to face pressure from taxes, business rates, employment costs and other regulatory expenses. Operators have warned that these costs are becoming increasingly difficult to absorb, particularly for independent pubs and businesses with limited room to raise prices.

Why are so many UK pubs closing?

The BBPA has linked the closures to a combination of rising operating costs and pressure on profit margins. It said the November 2025 Budget added £322 million in business costs for pubs and breweries, leaving some operators with difficult choices over staffing, prices and whether to remain open.

The association said the pub sector had received a 15 per cent business rates discount in the current tax year, with a 20 per cent reduction planned from next year. While the proposed relief is expected to help, the trade body argues that temporary support will not resolve the underlying cost pressures.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, reportedly said the consequences of a closure extended beyond the business itself.

“When a local closes, the damage is felt far and wide,” she said.

“It's not just workers, communities, our heritage and high streets who lose out when a pub closes – the Treasury loses, on average, £200,000 in tax receipts every time a local calls last orders.”

The BBPA estimates that a typical pub contributes around £200,000 a year in tax receipts through a combination of employment taxes, beer duty, business rates, corporation tax and VAT. Applying that estimate to 360 projected closures suggests the potential loss could approach £72 million in annual tax receipts, although the actual figure would depend on the businesses involved and when they close.

What support are pubs asking for?

The BBPA is urging the government to go beyond the planned business rates reduction and address what it considers the main drivers of the industry's costs.

Its demands include a permanently fairer business rates system, a freeze on beer duty, increased draught relief and a review of employment costs affecting younger workers.

McClarkin said the planned rates reduction was welcome but argued that further action was needed to protect jobs and keep pubs operating as community venues.

The calls come ahead of the next Budget, with pub operators watching for any changes to taxation and business support that could affect their finances. The industry says a combination of higher fixed costs and limited scope to increase prices has left many venues vulnerable.

The consequences extend beyond landlords and pub staff. Closures can remove a source of footfall from local high streets, reduce sales opportunities for breweries and other drinks suppliers, and leave communities with fewer places to meet.

The BBPA's figures put the number of pubs in the UK at 43,656 at the end of 2025. If its latest forecast is borne out, another year of closures would deepen the contraction of the sector and increase pressure on the government to decide how far it is willing to go to support pubs.

For operators, the immediate concern is keeping businesses open through the coming months. The wider question is whether planned tax relief and further policy changes will arrive quickly enough to prevent more closures and job losses.

bbpabusiness ratesemployment costshospitality sectorpub closuresuk pubs
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