Biden to meet King Charles, Sunak during UK visit

The more high-profile part of the trip for Biden will be his meeting with King Charles

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak arrive for a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on June 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

US president Joe Biden will arrive in Britain on Sunday (9) for a brief visit during which he will meet prime minister Rishi Sunak and discuss climate change issues with King Charles ahead of the upcoming NATO summit.

The White House said the trip was designed “to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations”.

The president will travel to Downing Street on Monday (10) to hold a low-key meeting with Sunak, their fifth in as many months and just a month after the two agreed in Washington to an “Atlantic Declaration” and to work together on advanced technologies, clean energy and critical minerals.

Sunak’s spokesperson said their discussions would likely include the upcoming NATO summit and Ukraine.

“As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever,” Sunak said in a statement released by his office.

“The UK is Europe’s leading NATO ally, we are the United States’ most important trade, defence and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield,” said Sunak, who studied at California’s Stanford University and owns a penthouse flat in Santa Monica.

Sunak has gone some way in repairing ties with Biden after the relationship cooled under his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss due to their tough stance over a post-Brexit deal with the European Union and Johnson’s closer ties to Donald Trump.

For Biden, the more high-profile part of the trip will be his meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle to the west of London where the monarch’s late mother Queen Elizabeth hosted Barack Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2018.

The president and the king are due to discuss climate issues, a subject on which Charles, 74, has campaigned and spoken out about for more than five decades.

When the two men met at the COP26 UN climate summit in Scotland two years ago, Biden praised Charles’ leadership on the subject, telling him “We need you badly”.

“You are very kind for saying that,” Charles replied.

Following the meeting, Biden and Sunak leave Britain for Lithuania where NATO leaders will gather for a key summit. Biden is then expected to travel to Helsinki for a meeting with Nordic leaders.

(Reuters)