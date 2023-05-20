Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Biden to discuss Ukraine with Modi: White House

(L-R) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo take part in a working session as part of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima on May 20, 2023. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

US President Joe Biden aims to speak this weekend with Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine and the “sacrosanct” issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday (20).

Lula and Modi are attending a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations in Hiroshima at the invitation of Japan, this year’s host of the G7, which also includes the US, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

Asked if Biden would pressure or urge the two leaders to toughen their approach on China and Russia, Sullivan said, “I think pressure is just the wrong word. I mean, that’s not how President Biden operates with these key leaders with whom he has deep relationships.”

Instead, Biden would “look for the opportunity to speak with both of them about the constructive role that each country can play in supporting the most basic and fundamental element of any outcome, which is sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is sacrosanct in the (United Nations) Charter,” Sullivan told reporters in Hiroshima.

Brazil and India have for years sought to play bridge-building roles between the United States and Russia and China, and both countries have maintained economic and political relations with Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, frustrating Western efforts to isolate Moscow.

Lula last month angered many in the West by calling for the US and European allies to stop supplying arms to Ukraine, saying they were prolonging the war. A White House spokesperson responded by accusing him of “parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda”.

After the backlash, the Brazilian leader toned down his comments, and on a visit to Portugal and Spain he condemned Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Sullivan noted that Brazil has supported several key UN resolutions based on the underlying concept of territorial integrity, adding, “That’s really where the president wants to drive things with the key emerging economies who will be here.”

Other issues Biden wants to discuss include a G7 push to build more resilient supply chains and bolster infrastructure investments in developing countries, as well as how to deal with their massive debt burdens, Sullivan said.

Biden is slated to see Modi as part of a third Quad summit, along with the leaders of Australia and Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
G7 summit: Modi meets Sunak and Zelensky in Hiroshima
News
Mahek Bukhari’s mother denies former lover’s car was rammed off
HEADLINE STORY
India, UK struggle to make progress in free trade talks
News
Considering ‘range of options’ to reduce legal immigration: Sunak
INDIA
Modi to meet Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit
HEADLINE STORY
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston: ‘Diversity in the RAF is mission critical’
News
New Russia sanctions weigh heavy on India’s diamond hub
News
Rushdie says ‘struggle continues’ in first public appearance since attack
News
Committed to reducing legal immigration into UK: Sunak
News
Harry, Meghan were ‘pretty nervous’, says Indian-American cab driver
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
HEADLINE STORY
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW