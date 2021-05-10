Trending Now

Bharat Biotech starts direct supply of Covaxin vaccine to 14 states


A health staff shows a vial of India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at a hospital in Kolkata. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
BHARAT BIOTECH has commenced direct supply of its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1, according to the company’s joint managing director, Suchitra Ella.

The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its Covid-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government.

“Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt’s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24×7,” Ella tweeted.

The company is supplying vaccines to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech announced a cut in the price of ‘Covaxin’ for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose. This led to widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

India has announced expansion of its Covid-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.








