Website Logo
  • Monday, December 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 477,554
Total Cases 34,746,838
Today's Fatalities 132
Today's Cases 6,563
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 477,554
Total Cases 34,746,838
Today's Fatalities 132
Today's Cases 6,563

Uncategorized

Becoming Your Own Boss In 2022: How You Can Make It Happen

By: Admin

As we move into 2022, you will notice a trend of individuals wanting to break the norm and become their own boss. Thanks to the digital world, this is easier than ever. As such, please take a look at this article to learn more on how you can make it happen.

Coding And IT

Partly due to the work at home mandate of 2020, we saw a huge shift in how businesses operate across the globe. As such, we saw more firms and employees working from home. This led to more people learning modern skills that apply to a range of different industries, such as coding and IT in general.

Picking up a skill such as coding puts you in the category of highly in demand employees. This skillset is a premium job that pays a lot and is something you can work from home. As such, you could look to become a freelance coder, or even start your own coding business from the comforts of your own home. Alternatively, you could consider setting up an IT support business, as every business would want to have their IT support systems outsourced where possible.

Franchising

If you are looking to become your own boss, you can still make that happen through something known as franchising. If you are unsure what the concept means, it simply refers to having a branded business across the country in different towns and online. You would become known as a franchisee, which means you have the right to set up a business in the franchise’s name.

This means you can run your own business following the detailed guidelines and the business model they provide. This takes away a lot of the hard work in setting up an organisation, as it will already be established by the time you get there. This allows you to be something of an advanced manager that operates a business model.

There are many ways you can look to get involved with franchising. Browse some of the businesses available on Franchise Local, to find one that suits your wants and needs. They offer business licenses in a range of different industries, so have an explore.

Finances And Business Plans

You will also need to understand your financial situation. You will need to have some sort of capital so that you can invest it into your business. This means saving money that you currently have for it or finding an investor who believes in your idea.

These types of investors are often known as angel investors. Angel investors can be high in quantity, but not necessarily lucrative in terms of their wealth. This may mean you need to speak to a range of different investors to find one that has the money that could benefit your business and has the knowledge to make a difference. You will notice a big difference between an investor who pumps money in and stays away, and one that wants to contribute to your success actively.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Uncategorized
How Technology Helps Improve Cars Reliability Ratings
Uncategorized
India’s top court wants sex workers included in welfare schemes
Uncategorized
Unique townhouses in Dubai from Union Properties: 3 floors of freedom
Uncategorized
New Zealand vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing up
Uncategorized
Randox improves terms and conditions following CMA recommendations
Uncategorized
Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali
Uncategorized
The Most Popular Sports Betting Payment Methods & Why You May Benefit From…
Uncategorized
What Miniaturization Means for the Technology Sector
Uncategorized
How Do You Handle Variance In Poker?
Uncategorized
Big Data and How to use it Effectively
Uncategorized
5 Investment Ideas For Beginners In 2022
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Foreign investors pull out £1.76 billion from Indian markets in…
Cricket South Africa to investigate Smith and Boucher over racism
Sunak resists new Covid restrictions before Christmas
New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season
Wolverhampton’s ex-councillor, wife convicted of fraud
Ex-South Africa captain Smith rejects charges of racism
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE