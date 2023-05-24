Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

ASIA

Bangladesh garment industry in a spin after Cyclone Mocha

Apparel shipments account for more than 80 per cent of the country’s exports

Garments exporters in Bangladesh cater to some of the biggest brands in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Apparel makers in Bangladesh are considering rare bulk exports by air to Europe and the United States, as they race to meet deadlines and avoid cancellations after a cyclone delayed shipments, caused power cuts and disrupted production.

The crunch could disrupt summer clothes supplies for retailers such as Walmart, Gap, H&M , VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters , some of Bangladesh’s largest export customers.

Cyclone Mocha, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years, made landfall in neighbouring Myanmar last weekend, but left a trail of destruction that also has delayed businesses’ return to normal in Bangladesh.

Apparel shipments account for more than 80 per cent of the country’s exports and are especially crucial now after its dollar reserves plunged nearly a third in the 12 months to end-April, hitting a seven year low.

“We have to airlift goods now as we’re missing the shipping deadline,” said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA). “We don’t want to suffer losses or lose customers.”

Bangladesh, the world’s second-largest garment exporter, has already been hit by weakening global demand, with exports falling in both March and April. Buyers generally bear the cost of shipping. However, when goods are airlifted, all transportation-related costs are borne by the manufacturers, hurting their already thinning margins, Hatem said.

Apparel makers, who directly and indirectly employ millions of Bangladeshis, export ready made clothes to regions including Europe, North America, Japan and Australia. Air freight typically costs $8 (£6.44) to $10 (£8.06) per kg, according to industry players. A large European buyer has asked one garment manufacturer to reduce delivered prices by
five per cent to account for the delay, an email reviewed by Reuters showed. Another garment owner who supplies H&M said some of his shipments had been delayed.

Power cuts in the last two months, first due to a scorching heatwave, and then the cyclone, have put more stress on apparel companies. Many factories are now running on power generators fuelled by expensive diesel.

“If this goes on, it’ll be difficult to survive,” said Mohammed Nasir, owner of a garment factory in the Gazipur industrial hub, north of Dhaka.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice-president at the industry body BKMEA, said if goods cannot be delivered on time buyers either seek heavy discounts or threaten to cancel orders. “Now there are also chances of missing orders for the next season, as we are struggling to provide samples on time due to the regular power cuts,” Ehsan said. (Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Further UN food aid cuts compound misery of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
News
IMF asks Sri Lanka to speed up debt restructuring
News
G20 event a chance to show Kashmir’s tourism potential
News
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan’s party: Minister
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan’s aide Shireen Mazari quits party and active politics after arrest
PAKISTAN
India abuses G20 presidency by holding conference in Kashmir: Bilawal
PAKISTAN
Pakistan police talk ‘terms and conditions’ for search of Imran Khan’s home
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
News
Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan’s party blames spy agencies for Pakistan violence
PAKISTAN
Pakistan high court extends bail for Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW