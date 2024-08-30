  • Friday, August 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

UK provides £450,000 aid for flood-hit Bangladesh

The new funding supplements an initial £33,000 released on 26 August, bringing the total UK support for disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh this year to over £1.5 million.

People wades past flooded water in Feni, Chittagong, Bangladesh, on August 24. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

THE UK government has announced an additional £450,000 in humanitarian assistance to support over 36,000 people affected by severe flooding in eastern Bangladesh.

This aid is in response to the ongoing crisis, where more than five million people have been impacted.

The new funding supplements an initial £33,000 released on 26 August, bringing the total UK support for disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh this year to over £1.5 million.

The aid will focus on seven of the most severely affected districts: Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Moulvibazar, Khagrachari, and Chattogram.

The UK’s support will be managed by Start Fund Bangladesh, implemented by local NGOs, and will provide food, cash transfers, clean water, and sanitation supplies to the affected population.

Additionally, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will manage the provision of emergency maternal, newborn, and reproductive health services to 4,500 women and adolescent girls, including the operation of 30 mobile medical camps.

British high commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, stated, “The UK government stands beside all of those affected by the current flooding in eastern Bangladesh. This new funding will provide vital supplies and services to over 36,000 people, complementing ongoing responses by the interim government, civil society, and local communities.”

The UK’s assistance is part of a broader effort to increase Bangladesh’s resilience to climate change, building on earlier responses to Cyclone Remal and other natural disasters in the country.

Related Stories
News

Harris: Americans ready to turn page on Trump
News

Starmer and Macron commit to strengthening UK-France ties
News

Danish court blocks extradition of man to India
News

Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami chief urges India to respect neighbourly boundaries
News

New legislation could give workers the right to a four-day week
UK

University of Southampton to open India campus
News

Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party urges India to avoid interference
UK

Asian Man’s conviction quashed after faulty Post Office software exposed
News

One of three wolves involved in killing six children in India captured
News

New exhibition to explore the impact of migration on British identity
News

Asylum backlog: Britain plans mass deportations to Asian countries
UK

City whistleblower wins big in employment tribunal
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladesh floods UK provides £450,000 aid for flood-hit Bangladesh
Reeves: Businesses at heart of our ‘growth mission’
Joe-Root Root equals England century record, pays tribute to Thorpe
Harris: Americans ready to turn page on Trump
Irrfan Khan (right) in Jurassic World Bollywood stars who shone brightly on the international stage
Bopanna-Ebden Bopanna and Ebden advance to US Open second round