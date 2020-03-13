Bangladesh citizens quarantined in India will return home on Saturday

ALL 112 people, including 23 Bangladeshis, who were admitted to a quarantine facility in India for over a fortnight after their return from China, have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Bangladesh citizens will return home on Saturday (14).

The 23 Bangladesh nationals will fly back to Dhaka tomorrow (Saturday), Bangladesh minister said.

Meanwhile, Indian home affairs ministry on Friday (13) said that India-Bangladesh passenger buses, trains to remain suspended till April 15.

Indian Air Force has brought back 112 people stranded in China’s Wuhan last month. They were flown to India on the morning of February 27.

“After 14 days of quarantine at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility in Chhawla in South Delhi, the 112, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus,” an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said.

The Bangladeshis, most of whom are students, would fly by Indigo airlines flight with financial support of Bangladesh government.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran will be present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to see off the 23 Bangladeshis, reports said.

India’s Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, and ITBP chief SS Deswal, will meet the 112 at the facility and see them off, reports said.