Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for visitors on March 19th

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar anticipates a significant increase in the number of visitors this season

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar (Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Asia’s largest tulip garden, Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, situated in Kashmir between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, is fully bloomed and set to open for tourists from Sunday (19).

The garden will showcase 1.5 million tulips in different colours along with other spring flowers such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens. The gardeners have worked year-round to maintain the quality of bulbs and expand the garden.

“Preparations like gardening, engineering, fungicide treatment, nutrient spraying, and minor repair which we do before the tulip show are going on,” Inam-ul-Rehman, in charge of the tulip garden, told PTI.

He added, “Every year we expand this garden and new varieties are here. This year we have extended the fountain channel…. It should set an example of gardening professionalism across the globe”.

According to Rehman, there will be a colourful display of tulips this year, including yellow, red, crimson, purple, and white. The garden’s ambiance, complemented by the shadow of Zabarwan mountains, is a significant factor in attracting visitors, he said.

While Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, the garden’s supervisor, mentioned that the preparations for the upcoming Sunday (19) opening are in full swing.

Mir anticipates a significant increase in the number of visitors this season, and as a result, the work is being carried out day and night. There has been a substantial number of inquiries from outside Kashmir regarding the garden’s opening, according to him.

He further added that last year was a success with two lakh visitors, and he hopes for an even better turnout this time.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, previously called Siraj Bagh, was inaugurated in 2008 by the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad to boost tourism during the valley’s off-season.

Despite the tulip bloom lasting for only three to five weeks, the ground staff works diligently throughout the year to maintain the quality of the bulbs.

Mir said the garden is prepared year-round, including disease checks and harvesting from May to June. Soil is dug up and fertilizers added in October, with tulip bulbs sown in November. Gardeners stay busy with these tasks throughout the year.

Mohammad Maqbool one of the gardeners added that tulips bloom only at low temperatures.

“Tulips are very delicate flowers. They cannot survive in hot temperatures and bloom only in low temperatures,” he said.

According to Ghulam Hassan, the head gardener, the garden spans over 1,050 kanals (52.5 hectares) and started with 50,000 tulips, which has now increased to 15 lakh flowers.

Hassan wants more and more people to visit the garden. “We request the people here and outsiders to visit this garden. On March 19, it will be thrown open to the public,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
BBC criticised for its documentary calling for women to be ‘paid to be drugged before…
News
Namasté France festival to celebrate 25 years of India-France strategic partnership
News
UK budget: Working parents in England offered 30-hour free childcare
INDIA
RSS backs India government’s stand against same-sex marriage
News
Indian minister Anurag Thakur to host screening of ‘RRR’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’
UK
Bangalore vocalist Radhika Balakrishnan appointed to Birmingham chair
News
Home ownership highest among Indians in England and Wales
News
BAPS celebrates International Women’s Day with ‘Save, Sustain & Shine’ conference
News
Sunak returns to UK with a ‘stash’ of Mexican Coke from the US
PAKISTAN
Pakistan security forces withdraw from area near Imran Khan’s house
News
What does the SVB crisis mean for Indian startups
News
Sunaks’ Labrador roams free in Hyde Park, Akshata reminded of rules
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW