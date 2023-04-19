Asian voters ‘will be disenfranchised’

As photo ID becomes mandatory for May local elections, activists warn

Diljit Dosanjh

By: Sarwar alam

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has accused the government of trying to alienate “certain groups of people” from the democratic process with the introduction of photo IDs which will be mandatory from next month’s local elections.

Voters must show photo ID to get their ballot paper at polling stations on May 4 for elections to their local councils as well as parliamentary byelections and police and crime commissioner polls. From October, the requirements will also apply to future general elections.

Khan told Eastern Eye the move will “disproportionally impact ethnic minority communities” as they are less likely to hold a valid form of ID compared to their white peers.

“The requirement for voters to present photo ID at polling stations is a deliberate and shameless attempt to lock certain groups of people out of our democracy,” Khan said.

“Asking for ID may seem like a minor stipulation, but it is hugely significant, with ethnic minorities set to be disproportionately affected.

“The Tories’ own figures tell us that 39 per cent of British Asians and 47 per cent of black British people don’t hold a full driving licence. This is compared to just under a quarter of white British people.”

Research from the Cabinet Office in 2021 showed that almost two million people in the country do not have the required ID needed to cast their ballots.

Equality thinktank the Runnymede Trust, described the new rule as a “disproportionate solution to an invisible problem”. There have been only three convictions of voter impersonation in the past seven years.

Khan concurred, saying: “There is no evidence to suggest voter fraud is a genuine issue, and the Tories’ insistence on pushing through this change in the law is an audacious attempt at voter suppression.

“Before going to cast their ballot, I urge all voters to check carefully which forms of ID are suitable to ensure theirs will be accepted and their voices heard.”

Dawn Butler, the Labour MP for Brent Central, was equally scathing of the photo ID scheme, describing it as straight from the “authoritarian, fascist playbook”.

She also criticised it as a tactic by the government to allegedly “subdue” potential Labour voters, mainly those ASIAN VOTERS ‘WILL BE DISENFRANCHISED’ P30