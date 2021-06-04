Website Logo
  • Friday, June 04, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 340,702
Total Cases 28,574,350
Today's Fatalities 2,713
Today's Cases 132,364
News

Asian boy, 11, gets Point Of Light award

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Ishwar Sharma

By: PoojaShrivastava

AN 11-year-old boy has this week become a recipient of the Point of Light award for conducting daily yoga classes for about 40 children across 14 countries during the lockdown.

Ishwar Sharma was recognised for his dedication to yoga and his efforts to help other children through this practice during the lockdown.

“You have brought the joy of yoga to hundreds of children globally during the lockdown,” prime minister Boris Johnson wrote in a personal letter, adding he was particularly inspired to hear how Ishwar has “helped children with special needs enjoy the activity you enjoy and excel at.”

The Kent-resident, who has autism and ADHD, started practising yoga at the age of three and is already a three-time World Yoga champion. He has been hosting online yoga classes free of charge to help other children learn this practice for some time now. While his classes were said to be a success prior to the pandemic, they became more vital during the lockdown since Ishwar promotes yoga’s role in benefiting physical and mental health during the pandemic.

Ishwar said, “This award has motivated me to continue my endeavour to spread the message of yoga all over the world. I do hope that yoga and meditation will be included in the national school curriculum in the future.”

Last year, he won the global yoga championship organised by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi after which he donated the full prize money to a Covid-19 charity.

