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'Apnas': Story of British-Pakistani cousins embroiled in Manchester crime world

British-Pakistani feature Apnas arrives in cinemas nationwide on 20 March

'Apnas': Story of British-Pakistani cousins embroiled in Manchester crime world

The story examines how personal ambition collides with expectation and responsibility

YouTube/ Apnas TV
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Apnas releases across UK and Ireland on 20 March
  • Trailer has crossed 2.1 million views ahead of debut
  • Film explores crime, family and identity within British Pakistani life
  • Distributed by Munro Film

A debut feature driven by community and momentum

British-Pakistani feature Apnas arrives in cinemas nationwide on 20 March, following strong online traction for its trailer.

Produced by AFA Productions, the film has been shot in Manchester and centres on a contemporary story shaped by British Pakistani experiences. Themes of loyalty, ambition and moral conflict run through the narrative, helping build anticipation ahead of release.

The project marks a significant step for the production house, which has built its audience digitally before moving into feature filmmaking.

Crime, family and difficult choices

At the heart of the film are two Pakistani cousins whose lives become entangled with organised crime. As their circumstances deepen, they are forced to navigate competing pressures of survival, ethics and family obligation.

Set against the backdrop of Manchester, the story examines how personal ambition collides with expectation and responsibility. The narrative leans on character-driven storytelling, balancing tension with emotional weight rather than relying solely on spectacle.

The ensemble cast includes Asim Ashraf, Nitin Ganatra, Rehan Sheikh, Ash Tandon and Mollie Winnard among others.

- YouTube youtu.be

Music and makers shaping the film’s identity

The film is backed by an original soundtrack that blends contemporary urban sounds with performance-led tracks. Alongside lead actor Asim Ashraf, who records as Ceazaa, the music features contributions from artists including Wiley and Sneakbo.

Produced by Fiaz Ashraf and Nadia Jaynes, the film is co-directed by Ashley Chin and Darren R. L. Gordon, both bringing industry experience across acting, directing and coaching.

With distribution secured by Munro Film, Apnas is set for a wide release across cinemas in the UK and Ireland, positioning itself as a grounded crime drama rooted in community, identity and consequence.

south asianfilmcrime dramabritish pakistani

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