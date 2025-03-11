WITH ONLY a handful of South Asian women cast as romantic leads, Ambika Mod shattering that glass ceiling in just her second major project is a triumph in itself.

Though best known for her debut in the 2023 BAFTA-winning BBC series This Is Going To Hurt, it was Mod's spellbinding performance in Netflix's One Day, premiered in February last year, that catapulted her into the global spotlight.

Her portrayal of the effervescent Emma Morley in the adaptation of David Nicholls’ beloved novel became an overnight sensation, amassing nearly 10 million views weekly at its peak and becoming Netflix’s most-watched series globally in its first week.

Yet, surprisingly, Mod initially declined the role multiple times, her hesitation stemming from a deep-seated fear that her profound connection with the character – with One Day being one of her favourite books – might hinder her performance.

This reluctance was also rooted in her formative years, where she never saw someone who looked like her leading romantic narratives on screen. “Even up until my early 20s, it was something that was quite rare in TV and film,” the 29-year-old recalled.

Born in Hatfield to Indian immigrant parents, Mod discovered her love for comedy at university, performing at the Edinburgh Fringe and on London stages, but it was her role as Shruti Acharya in This Is Going To Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s memoir, that first showcased her exceptional range.

Her raw, heart-wrenching portrayal of an overwhelmed junior NHS doctor earned her widespread acclaim and a BAFTA Breakthrough nod, among other awards.

The success of One Day not only propelled Mod into the mainstream but also positioned her alongside trailblazing Asian-origin actresses like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra. An outspoken advocate for better representation of South Asian talent in British media, she challenges outdated narratives and champions inclusive storytelling in a natural, unforced way.

She hopes her performance in One Day makes other Asian women feel seen. “I hope it will open people's minds a little bit,” she has said. “I'm aware how significant it will be to a lot of people, especially young women of colour, young South Asian women in particular.”

Her upcoming projects include Romain Gavras’ action film Sacrifice and Playdate, where she will star alongside Jim Sturgess, who played Dex in the 2011 film version of One Day.

Mod represents a new era of celebrity – one who is unapologetically herself, using her platform to speak on issues ranging from mental health to cultural representation. And, as the entertainment industry evolves, she isn’t just part of the change – she’s leading it.