  • Friday, September 02, 2022
Addiction to social media can wreck your sex life, experts warn

Being hooked on social media makes it difficult for both partners to orgasm.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Research reveals that being too active on social media can ruin your sex life. A study by Instituto Universitário in Portugal has found that addiction to social networking apps can cause men to struggle with erectile dysfunction and also lower the sex drive of women.

Additionally, being hooked on social media makes it difficult for both partners to orgasm, the study states.

“Ironically, using social media very frequently might make one feel more isolated from others – sometimes from the partner, study author, Dr Rui Miguel Costa said.

He adds, “If one feels emotionally distanced from the partner, sexual function is more likely to be impaired.”

Experts are of the opinion that social media paves the way to insecurities and this can cause a rift in relationships – partners don’t give each other time, as they tend to be busy on the social media platforms.

Additionally, when couples spend too much time on social media, they begin to compare their relationship with that of ours – and give into unwanted pressure, not realizing that no two relationships are the same.

The Sun reports that in 2020, Britons spent an average of half an hour a day on Facebook.

Furthermore, Figures from Ofcom show that a massive 97% of adults in the UK who go online use social sites like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The recent study has also reportedly discovered that those who spent a “problematic” amount of time on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram encountered more trouble in the bedroom.

Researchers supposedly quizzed 1,166 people about their sex lives and how much they used smartphones and social media.

Based on the results, it was discovered that while women found it more difficult to get in the mood; suffered more pain after sex, and were less happy with their sex lives, men on the other hand, battled erectile dysfunction and felt unsatisfied compared to those who spend less time online.

However, men’s libido was found to remain the same.

Writing in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the researchers said, “Problematic use of online social networks appears to be associated with sexual difficulties.”

Commenting about how social networking sites can hamper mental health and sleep, Dr Costa reportedly told Psypost, “It is beneficial to reduce the use of social media if it often interferes with daily activities, work, sleep and personal relationships.”

 

Eastern Eye

