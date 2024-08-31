ActionAid UK appeals for support amid Bangladesh flood crisis

The crisis, driven by a deadly cyclone and relentless monsoon rains, has left nearly one million people stranded without access to food, clean water, or shelter.

Aerial View of flood affected area in Feni, Chittagong, Bangladesh, on August 24. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

ActionAid UK has launched an emergency appeal in response to the severe flooding in Bangladesh, which has affected over five million people.

Farah Kabir, ActionAid Bangladesh’s country director, highlighted the dire situation: “Bangladesh is facing one of the worst floods in its history. The crisis is reaching catastrophic levels, especially in submerged rural areas where blocked roads are hindering vital rescue efforts. Families, including pregnant and lactating women, are crammed into flood shelters with dwindling supplies of drinking water and food.”

The floodwaters are beginning to recede, but there is a growing concern about the risk of disease outbreaks. Kabir warned, “With stagnant floodwaters and continued monsoon rains, diseases like cholera and dengue fever could spread rapidly.”

The disaster has already claimed 27 lives, with many more losing their homes, livestock, and livelihoods. Communities remain without electricity as critical infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

ActionAid is working in the hardest-hit regions, including Sadar, Begomgonj, and Sonaimuri in Noakhali District, and plans to extend efforts to Feni District as soon as water levels drop.

The organisation has provided essential aid, including food, clean drinking water, water purification tablets, dignity kits, and oral rehydration solutions.

ActionAid also plans to deliver emergency medicine to 7,500 survivors in temporary shelters and is offering mental health support to displaced families.

Hannah Bond, Co-CEO at ActionAid UK, said: “As we scale up our efforts to reach remote communities, we urge the British public to give what they can. Your support is vital in helping us respond to this escalating disaster.”