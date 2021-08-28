ZEE5 drops the teaser of Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 (Photo credit: ALTBalaji)

By: Mohnish Singh

After announcing the return of the popular ZEE TV soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired between 2009-2014, ZEE5 has now dropped the teaser of the much-awaited reboot version of the show. Titled Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late, the reboot version has been developed as a limited webseries and stars Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, who also produced the original show under Balaji Telefilms, the upcoming series is a romantic family drama centred around Manav and Archana, the quintessential daughter-in-law and son of every Indian family, and their two typical middle-class families.

Unlike other romantic dramas, Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late will see the beginning of a love story from where it was forced to end as Manav and Archana are conned into the sacred union of marriage by their families.

Since Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late is based on the concept of arranged marriage, ZEE5 collaborated with Jeevansathi for a marketing campaign where the latter started a bride and groom hunt for Manav and Archana respectively.

To find the perfect match for Manav and Archana, their profiles were put up on the social media handles of Jeevansathi where both characters defined their requirement for the perfect partner. In response, ZEE5 commented that Jeevansathi needs to look no further for the right partner for Manav and Archana and unveiled the teaser of Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late.

Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production has helmed the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5. Directed by Nandita Mehra, written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, Pavitra Rishta… It’s Never Too Late will premiere on ZEE5 in September.

