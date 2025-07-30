Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Wagamama opens first India restaurant in Mumbai’s Churchgate

Founded in London in 1992, Wagamama serves Asian-inspired dishes and operates in over 18 countries. The Mumbai outlet is operated in partnership with K Hospitality Corp.

Wagamama-Mumbai

The restaurant features Wagamama’s minimalist design with shared wooden benches and an open kitchen.

getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

WAGAMAMA has opened its first restaurant in India, launching a flagship outlet in Mumbai’s Churchgate area. The restaurant is located in the restored Cambata Building, home to the Eros cinema.

Founded in London in 1992, Wagamama serves Asian-inspired dishes and operates in over 18 countries. The Mumbai outlet is operated in partnership with K Hospitality Corp.

“We don’t just serve food, we serve energy,” said Francisco Neves, Senior VP of Franchise and Partnerships. “Wagamama is a kitchen for the soul. Playful, purposeful, and powered by good food that uplifts. India has a rich appreciation for flavour, freshness, and culture, and Mumbai was the ideal city to begin this journey.”

The restaurant features Wagamama’s minimalist design with shared wooden benches and an open kitchen. The menu includes dishes such as chicken katsu curry, yasai yaki soba, firecracker chicken, bao buns, gyoza, and ramen bowls. More than half the menu is vegetarian or vegan, with Jain-friendly options clearly labelled.

Francisco Neves added, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with K Hospitality to bring Wagamama to India. Mumbai is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with a world-class food culture; an ideal first step for our journey in the region.”

The company plans to expand to Delhi NCR next, followed by other cities.

 
k hospitalitymumbai foodrestaurant openingwagamama

Related News

Supriya Menon Prithviraj
Entertainment

Supriya Menon Prithviraj names US-based Malayali nurse for years of online abuse and personal attacks

court representational
UK

Man jailed for £788k VAT fraud run from bedroom

Jamie Lee Curtis
Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis says young women are victims of manipulated beauty driven by AI and surgery culture

More For You

Modi

Speaking in parliament during a debate on 'Operation Sindoor', Modi said, 'No world leader asked us to stop the operation.' He did not name Trump in his address.

Getty Images

Modi denies any foreign intervention in India-Pakistan ceasefire

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday denied that any world leader intervened to stop India’s operations against Pakistan during their recent conflict, countering repeated claims by US president Donald Trump that he had brokered peace.

Speaking in parliament during a debate on “Operation Sindoor”, Modi said, “No world leader asked us to stop the operation.” He did not name Trump in his address.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deoghar accident

The accident took place in Jharkhand state. Visuals from the scene showed the bus’s rear portion almost entirely burnt and the vehicle badly damaged.

X/Twitter

18 Hindu pilgrims killed in road crash in eastern India

AT LEAST 18 people died in eastern India on Tuesday when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims collided with a truck transporting cooking gas cylinders, officials said.

The accident took place in Jharkhand state. Visuals from the scene showed the bus’s rear portion almost entirely burnt and the vehicle badly damaged.

Keep ReadingShow less
amit shah

Shah said all three were Pakistani nationals and identified two of them as members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan .

Getty Images

Three Pakistani terrorists behind Kashmir tourist attack killed: Amit Shah

INDIAN security forces have killed three Pakistani terrorists involved in an April attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir that triggered a military conflict between India and Pakistan, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were killed in a military operation on Monday (28), more than three months after 26 people were shot dead in the resort town of Baisaran on April 22.

Keep ReadingShow less
Six killed in Indian temple stampede, Modi expresses 'deep grief'

Police and SDRF personnel at the site after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Six killed in Indian temple stampede, Modi expresses 'deep grief'

AT LEAST six people died and several others were injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday (27) morning. The tragedy occurred around 9am (local time) when panic spread among devotees after a rumour of an electric current near the temple stairs caused chaos.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a post on social media platform X, he said: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Keep ReadingShow less
BSF

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari BOP (Border outpost) on the outskirts of Siliguri, India on May 9, 2025.

Getty Images

HRW says India unlawfully expelling Bengali Muslims to Bangladesh

INDIA has expelled hundreds of ethnic Bengali-speaking Muslims to Bangladesh without following due process, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday, accusing the government of violating rules and targeting Muslims.

The government of prime minister Narendra Modi has maintained a strict stance on immigration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh. Top authorities have previously referred to migrants as "termites" and "infiltrators".

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc