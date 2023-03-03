US stresses on religious pluralism condemns attack on Hindu temples

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Washington condemns any form of violence, threat of violence, and extremism

According to Ned Price, spokesperson for the US Department of State, Washington denounces all forms of violence and extremism.

He emphasised that religious diversity is one of America’s fundamental principles and condemned any group that aims to execute actions with a different vision.

In regards to a query regarding threats to Hindus and assaults on Hindu temples by Khalistani groups, Price said, “We condemn any form of violence, we condemn the threat of violence, any form of violence, extremism. This is a country that has always had at its core key values, one of those is religious pluralism, tolerance for people of all faiths or no faith that is a principle that we uphold and respect. We condemn any individual or movement that seeks to carry out and acts with a different vision.”

The Indian community expressed outrage after a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti in January.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto issued a statement condemning the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir, emphasizing that it has deeply offended the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the incident, and Canadian authorities are currently investigating the matter.

The consulate office in a statement said, “We strongly condemn the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities.”

In January, multiple Hindu temples across Australia were reportedly vandalised by groups with alleged anti-India sentiments. The Australia Today reported that on January 23, a Hindu temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

This came just days after the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu messages, which was discovered on January 16 when temple devotees gathered for the “Thai Pongal” festival celebrated by Australia’s Tamil Hindu community. Authorities are investigating these incidents.

Just a week before the previously mentioned incident, on January 12, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park, Australia was also vandalised with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

The Australia Today reported that the temple’s walls were defaced with anti-India slogans by groups with alleged anti-India sentiments. Authorities are investigating the incident.

