Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Are UK kids driving the VPN surge to bypass new porn age verification rules?

Privacy, not underage access, driving spike in VPN downloads after new safety rules

UK VPN surge

Experts and users say the new law is easily bypassed and risks eroding digital privacy

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • VPN downloads in the UK have soared after new age checks were introduced on adult content platforms.
  • Adults, not teenagers, are leading the surge to avoid sharing personal data and ID online.
  • Proton VPN saw an 1,800% rise in UK sign-ups; NordVPN also reported a tenfold increase in purchases.
  • Experts and users say the new law is easily bypassed and risks eroding digital privacy.
  • A petition to repeal the Online Safety Act has passed 280,000 signatures in a week.

Adults turn to VPNs as new rules kick in

VPN services have jumped to the top of app store charts in the UK following the enforcement of new age verification rules for online pornography. The surge is being driven not by underage users but by adults unwilling to hand over ID to access legal adult content.

The Online Safety Act, enforced from last Friday, requires platforms to introduce age checks to keep children away from harmful material. Sites offering pornography, as well as apps like X, Reddit and TikTok, have added new checks for UK users to comply with the law.

But the reaction has been swift. VPNs, which let users disguise their location and bypass country-specific restrictions, now dominate the list of most downloaded apps. Proton VPN became the top free app on Apple’s UK store over the weekend, overtaking ChatGPT. It reported an 1,800% increase in daily sign-ups. NordVPN said UK sales had risen by 1,000%.

Privacy backlash over ID-based restrictions

Proton, based in Switzerland, said it usually sees such sharp spikes in countries facing political unrest. “This shows that adults are concerned about the impact of universal age verification laws on their privacy,” the company said.

UK tech entrepreneur Anthony Rose, one of the creators of BBC iPlayer, criticised the move. “It takes less than five minutes to install a VPN,” he said. “Any time a government introduces legislation like this, you just turn it on and outwit them.”

Many users are worried about handing over identity documents to access private content. Cybersecurity experts have warned that while VPNs can protect anonymity, some providers may misuse user data, making trusted services essential.

Mounting criticism and political pressure

The UK is among the first democratic countries to bring in such strict digital content rules. Online platforms face fines of up to £18 million or 10 per cent of global turnover if they fail to comply.

A petition calling for the repeal of the Online Safety Act has now passed 280,000 signatures, with most coming in the past few days. The total is well above the 100,000 mark needed for Parliament to consider the issue for debate.

Ofcom, which began enforcing the rules this weekend, said age checks are “not a silver bullet” but are needed to reduce the chance of children stumbling upon harmful material. However, its own director of online safety, Oliver Griffiths, acknowledged that “determined teenagers” could find ways around the system.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said platforms must now actively stop children from bypassing the system, including blocking content that promotes VPN use.

Still, the wider public response suggests a deeper concern: that a law designed to protect children could end up compromising everyone’s digital freedom.

cybersecurityvpnukadult content

Related News

Jennifer Lopez handles wardrobe malfunction
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro during Warsaw concert, jokes ‘I’m in my underwear’

Starmer vows to uphold diversity amid rising fears over racism, immigration
News

Starmer vows to uphold diversity amid rising fears over racism, immigration

India bans streaming platforms that feature 'pornographic content'
Entertainment

India bans streaming platforms that feature 'pornographic content'

More For You

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh during the International Friendly match between England Women and Australia

Getty Images

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh relationship rumours resurface after Euro 2025 win

Highlights:

  • England's Lucy Bronze made headlines during Euro 2025 for both her on-pitch resilience and renewed interest in her private life.
  • Longtime speculation around her rumoured relationship with teammate Keira Walsh has resurfaced post-final.
  • Fans also point to recent posts with Spanish player Ona Batlle, suggesting a possible new romance.
  • Neither Lucy nor Keira has publicly addressed the rumours, choosing to keep their personal lives private.

After helping England retain their European championship in a tense penalty shootout against Spain, Lucy Bronze finds herself back in the spotlight, but not just for football. Social media buzz around her personal life has reignited, particularly concerning her rumoured past relationship with fellow Lioness Keira Walsh and recent signs pointing toward Spanish defender Ona Batlle.

 Lucy Bronze  Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze line up for the national anthem prior to the International Friendly match between Norway Women and England WomenGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip

Kristin Cabot exits Astronomer after Coldplay kiss cam moment sparks CEO fallout and public backlash

XScreengrab/Popcrave

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

Highlights:

  • Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer at Astronomer, has resigned following a viral concert video.
  • The clip showed her embracing CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.
  • Byron resigned earlier amid an internal investigation.
  • The video sparked widespread online memes, speculation, and intense media scrutiny.

A senior executive at US tech firm Astronomer has stepped down days after a viral video from a Coldplay concert thrust the company into the spotlight. Kristin Cabot, the firm's chief people officer, resigned following the online uproar over a clip that appeared to show her in a close moment with CEO Andy Byron during the band’s recent performance.

Her resignation comes shortly after Byron also left his post, with Astronomer confirming both departures amid growing public interest and internal reviews.

Keep ReadingShow less
WWE SummerSlam 2025

Fandango partners with WWE to bring two-night SummerSlam spectacle to movie screens

X/WWE SummerSlam

John Cena and Cody Rhodes rematch to headline WWE SummerSlam 2025 in US cinemas via Fandango deal

Highlights:

• WWE teams up with Fandango to stream Premium Live Events in cinemas across the U.S.
• SummerSlam 2025 to screen live on 2–3 August at Regal Cinemas nationwide
• Two ticket options available, including an exclusive bundle with a SummerSlam t-shirt
• Major matches include Cena vs. Rhodes and CM Punk vs. Gunther

WWE’s biggest summer spectacle is heading to cinemas. For the first time, SummerSlam will be a two-night event and will screen live in select Regal Cinemas across the U.S. on 2 and 3 August. This comes as part of a newly announced partnership between WWE and Fandango, the leading online movie ticketing platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
London Waterloo disruption

SWR and Network Rail issued a joint apology for the disruption

iStock

London Waterloo disruption: Signal failure causes widespread train cancellations

Highlights

  • A major signalling fault disrupted services at London Waterloo on Monday
  • Passengers were urged not to travel on South Western Railway (SWR) until 21:00 BST
  • The fault affected train services across the SWR network
  • The issue has now been fixed, but significant delays and cancellations continue
  • SWR and Network Rail have apologised and are gradually resuming services

A major signalling failure at London Waterloo station caused significant disruption on Monday, with South Western Railway (SWR) advising passengers not to travel until at least 21:00 BST.

The problem, which emerged at around 05:30, involved a failure in the equipment that routes trains in and out of the station. This resulted in delays, cancellations and service revisions across the entire SWR network, leaving many passengers stranded.

Keep ReadingShow less
Felix Baumgartner

Space jumper Felix Baumgartner

Getty Images

Felix Baumgartner, record-breaking skydiver, dies in paragliding crash in Italy

Highlights

  • Veteran skydiver Felix Baumgartner has died aged 56 in a paragliding accident in Italy
  • He reportedly lost control of his glider before crashing into a campsite in Le Marche
  • Baumgartner had posted about strong winds shortly before the incident
  • A woman was also injured but her condition is not believed to be serious
  • Baumgartner famously broke the sound barrier in freefall during a 2012 space jump

Pioneering skydiver killed in freak mid-air incident

Extreme sports icon Felix Baumgartner has died following a paragliding accident in Le Marche, central Italy. The 56-year-old Austrian daredevil reportedly lost control of his paraglider after taking off from near Fermo and crashed into a campsite swimming pool. Emergency responders said he went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived. A woman injured in the crash was taken to hospital, though her injuries were not life-threatening.

“Too much wind”: Last social media post before fatal flight

Hours before the crash, Baumgartner had shared a video of himself paragliding with the caption “too much wind”. The footage showed him circling over a field, raising concerns that conditions may have been unstable. Italian media reported that he felt unwell before take-off, but the exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc