UK–Uganda investment push gains momentum at House of Lords

Uganda’s positioning as a stable and high-potential investment destination was highlighted at a high-level luncheon held at the UK House of Lords last Tuesday (21), bringing together senior policymakers, diplomats and business leaders to strengthen economic ties between the UK and Uganda.

The fully subscribed event, held in the Cholmondeley Room, focused on opportunities in the mining and energy sectors. It was organised by the Ugandan High Commission in partnership with the Eastern Africa Association and the Westminster Africa Business Association.

Uganda House of Lords Event guests Eastern Eye

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Ramathan Ggoobi, Uganda’s permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury, outlined the country’s Ten-Fold Growth Strategy, which aims to expand the economy from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040. He identified agro-industrialisation, mineral development, tourism, and science and technology as key growth drivers, and noted that Uganda has maintained an average economic growth rate of around six per cent over the past three decades.

The event was hosted by Uganda’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Nimisha Madhvani, who emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining a transparent, stable and investor-friendly environment. She highlighted opportunities across energy, oil and gas, mining, and industrial value chains, and positioned Uganda as a gateway to a regional market of nearly 300 million people across East Africa and the Great Lakes region.

Dr Ramathan Ggoobi, High Commissioner Nimisha Madhvani and delegation Eastern Eye

Madhvani also called for stronger partnerships between the UK and Uganda to unlock long-term investment.

A private roundtable with Dr Ggoobi followed the luncheon, allowing participants to engage in detailed discussions on specific projects and investment frameworks.

Sanjay Rughani, Dr Ramathan Ggoobi, High Commissioner Nimisha Madhvani and guests Eastern Eye

Sanjay Rughani, chair of the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda, said such engagements were important for building investor confidence and fostering long-term partnerships.“Uganda is not just a domestic opportunity — it is a regional growth platform,” he said.

The event reflects growing momentum to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries, with increasing interest from both institutional and private sector stakeholders in Uganda’s long-term growth prospects.