UK and India can lead global AI adoption, says Kanishka Narayan

BRITISH minister Kanishka Narayan has said India and the UK could become the world’s leading countries for the adoption of artificial intelligence, ahead of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the fourth in a series of annual gatherings to discuss the fast-evolving tech­nology and the largest edition yet.

World leaders, technology executives and policymakers gathered in New Delhi this week for the AI Impact Summit, with the UK and India positioning themselves not as rivals in building the largest AI models, but as global leaders in how the technology is adopted and put to work for public good.

Visitors explore interactive exhibits at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the AI Impact Summit. ANI video grab

Narayan, the minister for AI and online safety, visited India for the summit, and said the next phase of AI growth would be defined less by where frontier models are invented and more by where AI is deployed at scale, responsibly and inclusively.

“The big AI laboratories may be in the US or China, but the opportunity for the UK and India is to become the best places in the world for the adoption of AI,” Narayan said. “Not necessarily just the invention of AI.”

ANI video grab

Speaking during a two-city visit that included Bengaluru and New Delhi, Narayan said both countries were aligned in their ambition to tap the “exceptional” economic opportunity offered by AI, while ensuring it is used safely and fairly.

Narayan said AI adoption across sectors such as services, healthcare and life sciences would determine which economies benefit most from the technology.

“I’m thinking adoption in areas like services, like healthcare,” he said. “India has got a huge population and a large-scale, innovative health­care sector. The UK has a world-leading life sci­ences sector anchored by the NHS. There are huge exchanges to be done in learning there.”

The minister said this practical applica­tion of AI could transform diagnosis, re­duce waiting times and improve delivery of public services, while also driving pro­ductivity and growth.

He added that cooperation between India and Britain would also extend to the next stage of research and development in AI, including work on frontier tech­nologies and semiconductors.

“The second thing is how we think about the next iteration of R&D in AI, with a focus on frontier AI and semiconduc­tors,” Narayan said.

Equally important was the shared re­sponsibility of shaping rules and stand­ards around the technology, he added.

“The third is shaping responsible AI. We have a great opportunity as two countries grounded in similar values to make sure that AI works for everyone,” Narayan said.

The UK delegation, led by deputy prime minister David Lammy and Naray­an, highlighted AI’s role in boosting growth, creating jobs and improving pub­lic services.

“This summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all,” Lammy said.

The AI Impact Summit, held from Monday to Friday (16-20) at Bharat Man­dapam in New Delhi, was the first such global gathering to take place in the de­veloping world.

According to Narayan, governance, as­surance and responsible use must remain central as AI systems are deployed more widely. His message aligned with India’s own push at the summit to build global consensus on ethical AI, particularly among developing nations.

Indian IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India aims to drive agreement on “good, proper and right use of AI so artifi­cial intelligence can be used for the ben­efit of humanity and while we can contain the harms which may come from im­proper use”.

Vaishnaw said India expects invest­ments of around $200 billion (£148bn) across the AI stack over the next two years and is expanding access to high-quality computing resources for startups and re­searchers. The government plans to de­ploy tens of thousands of GPUs under its IndiaAI Mission, alongside a structure like digital public infrastructure to make AI more accessible.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (16) said the country stands at the forefront of the AI transformation and that its progress in the field reflects both ambition and responsibility.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting to­day, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of in­dustry, innovators, policymakers, re­searchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit.”

He said the theme of the summit - “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” or welfare for all, happiness for all - re­flects a shared commitment to harness­ing artificial intelligence for human-cen­tric progress.

Modi said the summit would enrich global discourse on innovation, collabo­ration and responsible use of AI.

“Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of In­dia, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital pub­lic infrastructure to a vibrant startup eco­system and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility,” the prime minister said.

Modi pitched India as a global hub for digital infrastructure and artificial intelli­gence, saying the country is ready to host the world’s data and lead the next wave of the technology revolution.

“The tax incentives announced in the budget are designed to accelerate invest­ment in this space, lower the cost of building advanced facilities and position India as a globally competitive destina­tion for data infrastructure,” he said last Sunday (15).

He added: “We invite the whole world’s data to reside in India.”

Narayan, the first Welsh MP of Indian heritage (his family is from Muzaffarpur, Bihar), also used his visit to pitch Britain as a prime destination for Indian AI com­panies looking to expand overseas.

“The UK should be on top of their mind because it is one of the top three AI places in the world,” he said.

He pointed to Britain’s strength in re­search quality, startup numbers and scale of its tech ecosystem.

“We have more unicorns than France and Germany combined, and by far the biggest tech ecosystem in Europe,” the minister said. “We are among the global top three – the US, China and then the UK.”

Britain remains open to global talent and collaboration at a time when some countries are becoming more restrictive, he said. Data from the Department for Sci­ence, Innovation and Technology shows that UK AI companies attracted £24bn in investment last year and announced £28bn in infrastructure spending.

India, meanwhile, used the platform to amplify the voice of developing nations in global AI governance and to push for wider access to technology.

Experts noted that while AI adoption offers huge benefits, it also raises con­cerns around job disruption, misinfor­mation and safety, particularly in coun­tries with large service sectors.

Narayan acknowledged those chal­lenges, but said the answer lay in coop­eration rather than retreat.

“We are totally aligned in making sure the people of Britain and the people of India don’t just watch AI being built by others,” he said. “They should build AI and benefit from AI directly.”

Previous global AI summits, at Bletch­ley Park in the UK in 2023, Seoul in 2024 and Paris in 2025, were dominated by safety commitments, voluntary corporate pledges and governance declarations, though critics said they produced few enforceable outcomes.

More than 3,250 speakers are sched­uled to attend, alongside an expo featur­ing more than 300 exhibitors from global and Indian technology firms.

Some 20 heads of state, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and govern­ment officials, business leaders and in­vestors also attended the event.