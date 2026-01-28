Thomas The Tank Engine returns to 3D with modern makeover for new series

Highlights

Thomas returns to 3D animation in new Thomas And Friends series launching autumn 2026.

Mattel unveils redesign following extensive research and testing with pre-school children and parents.

New look emphasises warmth, authenticity and emotional connection while maintaining iconic heritage.

Thomas The Tank Engine is returning to 3D animation with a fresh modern look in a new series of Thomas And Friends set to air in autumn, Mattel has announced.

The beloved blue locomotive, who has entertained children for more than 80 years, will feature an updated design that franchise owner Mattel says "blends classic train culture with a warm, modern look, reinforcing the emotional connection families have had with Thomas for decades."

The redesign follows the 2D animated series Thomas And Friends: All Engines Go and marks a return to three-dimensional animation for the iconic character.

Ted Wu, senior vice president and global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel, said "Thomas has been a trusted companion for families for more than 80 years, and the new look reflects both where the brand comes from and where it's headed on its next adventure."

He added "We returned to the elements that parents and kids love most while updating the design to feel relevant for today's pre-school audience.

Authentic train details, timelessness and emotional storytelling form the foundation for the years ahead for Thomas And Friends."

Mattel says the new look is inspired by the franchise's roots and "emphasises warmth, authenticity and dependability.

" The company undertook extensive research and testing with pre-school children and their parents during the design process.

The relaunch will also feature a refreshed Thomas And Friends logo and updated designs for other characters, which Mattel says will be "rooted in their iconic heritage." Further announcements are expected later this year.

Evolving iconic legacy

Thomas The Tank Engine first appeared in The Railway Series, a collection of British books about anthropomorphic locomotives by Reverend Wilbert Awdry, first published in 1945.

The cheerful tank engine lives on the Isle of Sodor, running on the Fat Controller's North Western Railway alongside friends Gordon, Henry and James.

The character was adapted for television by British writer and producer Britt Allcroft as Thomas The Tank Engine And Friends, originally narrated by Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Characters initially appeared as models before the 2000 live action film Thomas And The Magic Railroad starring Peter Fonda. The series transitioned to CGI in 2009 and 2D animation in 2021.