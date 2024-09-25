Starmer warns of tough decisions ahead, promises brighter future

By: EastertnEye

KEIR Starmer warned that fixing Britain after 14 years of Conservative rule would be a “long-term project,” during his first Labour Party conference speech as prime minister on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that the path forward would require difficult decisions, emphasising his “duty to the British people to face up to necessary decisions.” Starmer said the rebuilding process would be a “shared struggle” and that he would resist “easy answers” while also reassuring that there is “light at the end of this tunnel.”

Addressing his government’s early steps since the landslide election win in July, Starmer faced criticism for scrapping payments to help the elderly with winter heating bills. He also faced calls for a more positive outlook and complaints over gifts received by senior Labour members, overshadowing celebrations at the conference. Nevertheless, Starmer sought to refocus the narrative, urging patience and collective effort to restore the country.

“The politics of national renewal are collective. They involve a shared struggle,” he said. “This will be tough in the short term but in the long term it’s the right thing to do for our country.”

Starmer also responded to accusations of pessimism about Britain’s economic outlook, particularly over concerns that Labour’s approach could hurt growth and investment. “I know that the cost-of-living crisis drew a veil over the joy and wonder in our lives,” he said, but reaffirmed his focus on long-term solutions rather than “easy answers” or “false hope.”

During the nearly one-hour speech, Starmer emphasised his commitment to tough decisions, noting that his first budget on 30 October would be “painful.” He warned of “tough long-term decisions” needed to reach the “light at the end of this tunnel” more quickly.

Starmer also touched on his government’s legislative priorities, highlighting early moves such as the establishment of a national wealth fund, the creation of a publicly-owned green energy company, and the renationalisation of Britain’s railways. “We’re only just getting started,” he said.

Labour’s challenge and controversies

Despite Starmer’s attempts to project optimism, the buildup to the conference was marred by a row over donations, including concert tickets and other gifts, received by Starmer and senior Labour figures. While the donations were within parliamentary rules, the controversy sparked accusations of hypocrisy, particularly as the government asked ordinary Britons to tighten their belts.

Starmer’s government also faced criticism from the opposition, with the Conservatives accusing him of scaremongering and laying the groundwork for tax increases. Starmer has repeatedly blamed the Conservatives for leaving a “mess” in areas such as public finances, prisons, and the National Health Service.

He underscored the Conservatives’ legacy, listing failures in areas like prison capacity, housebuilding, and immigration control, and said Labour was working to fix the damage left behind. “Do not forget what they did and do not let them attempt to shift the blame,” he told the audience.

Calls for patience

In his speech, Starmer urged patience from the British public, acknowledging that some of his government’s decisions, including cuts to winter fuel payments, had been unpopular. However, he stressed that these decisions were necessary for economic growth.

“So I know, after everything you’ve been through, how hard it is to hear a politician ask for more,” Starmer said. He called for support to bring the changes needed, even if it meant accepting some difficult adjustments, such as living near new homes or infrastructure projects.

“Change has begun,” Starmer declared, promising a crackdown on benefit fraud and offering housing to all military veterans as part of his broader agenda.

Starmer faced a heckler during the speech who raised concerns about the situation in Gaza, but he quickly responded by asserting that the Labour government was focused on change for Britain. The audience drowned out the protester with applause, and Starmer received several standing ovations throughout the speech.

As Starmer concluded, he called on the British public to be patient as his government takes on the challenge of rebuilding. “I will not do it with easy answers. I will not do it with false hope. And we’re only just getting started,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)